3 wrestlers WWE should sign in 2019, and 3 who might return back to the company

Kevin Cooper FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 511 // 09 Oct 2018, 12:50 IST

Rosemary and Cody Rhodes

The landscape of the wrestling business has never remained the same, and never will it be. It has changed frequently, and will continue to do same.

A brand such as WWE often scouts new talent across the world and signs them to the company. This way the product looks fresher.

As for as for re-signing superstars back to the company from time to time, I think it's a good move by the company, as it feels good for the WWE Universe to see old performers from the past.

And truth be told, we're just a few months away from the road that leads us to WrestleMania, so speaking of it, WWE often brings back some of their big erstwhile superstars to boost up their ratings.

This upcoming year will be the same as some rumors have already started to float around that The Brahma Bull is returning for one more match at WrestleMania against his cousin Roman Reigns (possibly for the Universal Championship), and for that he has to win Royal Rumble 2019.

With that being said, lets take a look at those superstars WWE should sign in 2019, and those who could return back to the company once again.

#1 Sign – Rosemary

The amount of success she would get in WWE is quite unimaginable

For those of you who did know Rosemary, her real name is Holly Letkeman and she's currently signed to Impact Wrestling. If you have seen her work in the ring then you might have noticed, she's similar (maybe better than) to the Japanese star Asuka.

The amount of success she would get in WWE is quite unimaginable. And who knows, if she comes to the main roster we might see a feud between Asuka and Rosemary. You can consider this bout WrestleMania worthy.

Seeing her unique in-ring style and gimmick, Triple H will possibly look forward to signing her as soon as her contract with Impact runs out. Just imagine how better she would get working in HHH's territory NXT.

