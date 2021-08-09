3 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: Vince McMahon "personally" trying to prevent WWE star from signing with AEW, Major worry about SummerSlam cancelation?

This week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't is an interesting one. With only a couple of weeks left for SummerSlam, the company is gearing up for the biggest pay-per-view of the 2021 calendar year.

This week's edition features possibly bad news for WWE and fans about SummerSlam 2021, potential returns at the pay-per-view, more backstage notes, heat on a released legend and so much more:

#3. Hope is true: Vince McMahon "personally" behind Adam Cole's WWE negotiations

Adam Cole finds himself in an odd position in WWE. Nearly four years after his debut at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 3, he finds himself without a contract. It was reported that Cole signed a short-term extension to work the SummerSlam weekend, but there seems to be no word on whether he's re-signing or not.

One thing seems to be certain - Vince McMahon and WWE view him as a valuable future superstar. According to a report on Fightful Select, McMahon had a meeting on the day of the most recent episode of SmackDown. Not only this, but he seems to like Adam Cole on a personal level, which is a good sign. Sportskeeda Wrestling's Lennard Surrao wrote:

"Fightful Select released an update and noted that the meeting went well, and Vince McMahon "seemed to have taken a liking to Adam Cole on a personal level."

The report stated that Adam Cole was taken to meet Vince McMahon hours before SmackDown and that there was positive feedback. Not only this but Cole is reportedly wanted on the main roster. This shouldn't come as too big a surprise since he has been in NXT for four years - longer than anybody would have expected.

Not only this, but Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Adam Cole received an offer from AEW. Sportskeeda Wrestling's Zain Jafri wrote:

"Amidst news of Adam Cole's contract expiring soon, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that Cole has been offered a contract by AEW. Meltzer further noted that Adam Cole is also negotiating with WWE, but as of now, Cole has accepted neither offer."

We hope all of this is true because Adam Cole instantly has more bargaining power. Although nobody in WWE seems safe from the chopping block anymore, it's a sign that there could be big plans for him.

