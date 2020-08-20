3 WWE Superstars who support intergender wrestling and 2 who aren't a fan of it

Intergender wrestling has been a subject of debate among WWE fans. During the height of the Attitude Era, it was common for women to go up against male Superstars. As time passed, things changed. WWE has become a PG company and since then, men and women facing off in matches has become rare.

While we have seen men wrestling women fairly recently (James Ellsworth vs Becky Lynch, for instance), there was no seriousness in it. It was totally for fans’ entertainment and even Lynch says that.

Though sometimes, even WWE hinted for a possible intergender wrestling match. Remember the time when Randy Orton hit Nia Jax during the Royal Rumble match? And when King Corbin hit Lynch during a mixed-tag team match on RAW?

But it seems we are still far away from seeing an actual intergender match in WWE. In this article, we will talk about Superstars who are in support of intergender matches and those who aren’t a fan of it.

#5 Supports intergender wrestling: Naomi

Naomi wants to see intergender wrestling

One of the main reasons we see people debating about intergender wrestling is because some think it’ll lead to “equality” in wrestling. There was a time when wrestling was considered a man-only sport but things changed and now women are making records in WWE.

When Naomi talked with So Catch, she discussed intergender wrestling and shared her views:

"I love it. I understand (why it's not done), but doing Mixed Match Challenge, that was my favorite thing about it because we get to interact with the guys. I think it would be awesome, as long as there is limitations and boundaries so stuff doesn't get too crazy. At this point, with the women being where they are and proving ourselves and wanting to be considered as equals in the company, you can't hold back in some areas and not in others. It would really make things equal. I think we can handle ourselves against the men."

A few weeks ago, fans showed their support for Naomi on Twitter using the #NaomiDeservesBetter hashtag. So far, WWE hasn’t truly capitalized on the situation but it wouldn’t be surprising if she wins a major title in the company. Naomi has remained consistent over the years and it’s due to her work that the fans want WWE to push her.