3 WWE Superstars who took shots at AEW wrestlers and 3 who praised them

AEW came into being last year and has been doing well for itself ever since then. Soon after AEW was formed, WWE took a shot at the brand new promotion at its 2019 Hall of Fame ceremony, with DX having some fun at the expense of what many were dubbing as WWE's "new competition".

Over the next several months, several WWE Superstars and AEW stars took shots at each other. Most notable instances were when King Corbin hinted that he had better things to do than watching AEW Double Or Nothing, or when Cody took a major shot at Triple H during his Double Or Nothing entrance. This doesn't mean that wrestlers from both promotions only have had insults to throw at each other.

In the following list, we will be taking a look at three WWE Superstars who took jibes at AEW stars, and three who had nothing but praise for them.

#6 WWE Superstar Seth Rollins says Jon Moxley is trying to take food off his table

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

Late-2019 Seth Rollins was a guy who the audience had grown to genuinely hate, courtesy his tweet comparing bank accounts with NJPW star Will Ospreay. Rollins was getting heavily booed by fans during his feud with The Fiend. A short while before the feud kicked off, Rollins made a comment about his former Shield associate Jon Moxley, which angered fans to no end.

But, now he’s competition, now he’s the one trying to take dinner off my table so good on him but we’re going to do our best to continue to be the best here at WWE and those guys want to step up to the big leagues to give it a shot? Then by all means but we’re going to knock them dead just like we do everybody else.

Rollins' attempt to take a shot at Jon Moxley wasn't taken well by the fans, who felt that he went too far with the comment about Moxley trying to take food off his table. Many slammed him for the same, stating that he makes a good amount of money as a WWE Superstar, and his comments were in poor taste.