4 Burning questions after WWE SummerSlam Night 2

The first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam event has finally concluded. Night Two of The Biggest Party of The Summer ended on an exhilarating note as Cody Rhodes and John Cena had a nail-biting contest, with The American Nightmare finally winning back the Undisputed WWE Championship.

However, the moment that truly shocked the fans was the return of The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, who had not been around for the past two years. At a time when it was assumed that Lesnar had retired or would never appear in WWE, The Conqueror shocked the fans with his massive return.

Brock Lesnar marched straight to the ring to deliver an F5 to John Cena, sending a clear message: The Champ is on his radar.

Apart from the main event, the show also had some amazing moments. AJ Styles fell short of a much-needed victory against Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Similarly, Naomi managed to outsmart both Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY to retain her Women's World Championship. Solo Sikoa also somehow retained his United States Championship against Jacob Fatu after interference from Hikuleo, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa.

The show ended on a cliffhanger, leaving many questions unanswered. Therefore, in this listicle, we will list four burning questions after Night Two of SummerSlam 2025.

#4. Is AJ Styles retiring from WWE?

AJ Styles stunned the fans at the SummerSlam Kickoff Show on Friday when he said that this would possibly be his last SummerSlam in WWE, and he plans to end things on a high note.

"If I'm being honest with you guys, this may be my last SummerSlam. So, I plan on tearing the house down one last time at SummerSlam for you guys. It's just, it's very important. It's very special to me again. The match with John Cena set the tone for AJ Styles' career in the WWE. So, SummerSlam is very special to me," he said.

He made his SummerSlam debut nine years back in 2016, when he defeated John Cena in an epic match. Styles stated that the match with Cena set the tone for his career in the Stamford-based promotion. And at SummerSlam 2025, he returned the favor to WWE by putting over Dominik Mysterio.

The 27-year-old superstar is soaring in popularity in WWE and will soon also be competing for the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemania on August 16 in Mexico City. Styles just gave him a major momentum boost before the big match.

Moreover, there isn't much left for The Phenomenal One to accomplish in the promotion. He is a two-time WWE Champion and has also won the Intercontinental Title, the United States Championship thrice, and the RAW Tag Team Championship. Therefore, by the end of this year, the 48-year-old can also bid goodbye to pro-wrestling.

#3. What's next for The Wyatt Sicks after they beat all SmackDown tag teams at SummerSlam?

The Wyatt Sicks stood tall on Night Two of SummerSlam. The group managed to outlast all five other tag teams of SmackDown to retain their WWE Tag Team Titles. They weren't the favorites to retain the gold when they entered the match.

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin), and Rey Fenix and Andrade were among the favorites to win the match. However, Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) and Erick Rowan coming to the rescue of Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy worked in The Wyatt Sicks' favor.

But the question now is: What's next for The Wyatt Sicks in WWE? They have beaten all the tag teams on SmackDown and walked out as the winners. Who will they feud against now? There's certainly no point in defending the tag team titles against the same men again.

WWE's creative team needs to set up a compelling storyline for the eerie group on the blue brand after this win. They can be moved to RAW once again, or The Wyatt Sicks might target a bigger accolade in WWE, like Uncle Howdy going after the Undisputed Championship.

#2. Who will Cody Rhodes' next opponent be for the Undisputed Championship?

Cody Rhodes' tale with John Cena is officially over now. The question now is, who will be The American Nightmare's next opponent in WWE? Brock Lesnar is expected to lock horns with Cena after attacking him to close out SummerSlam.

Randy Orton has already had a match with Cody Rhodes in the King of the Ring Final at Crown Jewel. Damian Priest is locked in a rivalry with Aleister Black. Roman Reigns is currently looking to settle his score with Paul Heyman and his men.

Will it be Drew McIntyre going against Cody Rhodes now? The Scottish Warrior just had a win at SummerSlam in the tag team match against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll. The former World Heavyweight Champion could challenge Rhodes at Clash in Paris at the end of the month.

#1. Why did The Rock not appear at SummerSlam after his Corporate Champion, John Cena, lost?

John Cena had been working as a heel, seemingly on The Rock's instructions so far. The Final Boss was instrumental in Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. Fans were hopeful that The Great One would appear at The Biggest Party of The Summer after missing WrestleMania 41.

However, the WWE legend still didn't show up at the event. While Cena has turned babyface once again, The Rock's return would have surely raised the stakes.

It will be interesting to see how he reacts to all of this now. Will he choose Brock Lesnar as his next corporate man in WWE, or will he bet on some other superstar? We could get the answer in the next few weeks.

