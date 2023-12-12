When CM Punk initially walked away from WWE in 2014, fans were left with many questions regarding his abrupt departure. Punk would eventually reveal that he was essentially burnt out, and his body was beaten badly. CM Punk was tired and needed a reset.

Punk would remain away from in-ring action for several years until debuting in AEW at Rampage: The Final Dance on August 20, 2021. There was a lot of hype surrounding Punk's signing with AEW, but the honeymoon was short-lived due to multiple backstage incidents. Tony Khan was forced to release Punk "with cause" on September 2 this year.

Chicago's Allstate Arena was the site for one of the loudest ovations in wrestling history when CM Punk's theme music began and The Second City Saint emerged through the curtain. Now that Punk has come home, we look forward to his next feud. Here is our list of four RAW dream feuds if CM Punk signs with Adam Pearce.

#4 - 2-time WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

The King of Strong Style - Shinsuke Nakamura.

Before signing with the company in 2016, Shinsuke Nakamura was a global megastar in the pro wrestling community. During his time in Japan, Nakamura stacked up a ton of accolades, including the top prize in NJPW – the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship – which he held twice. He was already a major star long before he stepped onto American soil.

Shinsuke Nakamura made his main roster debut on the Smackdown following WrestleMania 33, where he eventually started a feud with Dolph Ziggler. Since then, Nakamura has had his ups and downs but remains one of the top Superstars in the company.

CM Punk and Nakamura both possess natural star power. Together, the two superstars could ignite an incredible rivalry that would attract the eyes of fans all over the world.

#3 - 10-time WWE Tag Team Champ "Main Event" Jey Uso

Former Bloodline member Jey Uso.

Jey Uso is a proud descendant of the legendary Anoa'i Family, which is one of the most decorated and revered wrestling families in WWE history. Together with his twin, Jimmy Uso, he was trained by his father, Hall of Famer Rikishi.

During his historic tag team run with his brother Jimmy, The Usos became one of the most successful duos in recent history. Jey has accumulated 10 tag team title reigns overall. He has since taken on a new direction as a singles competitor on the RAW roster.

Jey has become one of the fastest-rising superstars on the red brand. His recent performance at Survivor Series proved his ability to shine without the help of his brother. Jey and CM Punk could complement one another inside the ring and create something special for the fans.

#2 - 2-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is still trying to finish his story!

When Cody Rhodes left WWE in 2014, it was glaringly obvious that he was unhappy with his place in the company, as well as the Stardust character. Cody was seemingly frustrated with his creative direction (or lack thereof), and it was simply time for change.

Cody Rhodes enjoyed an incredible run on the independent scene once he parted ways with WWE. He had success with ROH, NJPW, EVOLVE, and PWG, to name a few. But the biggest story of Cody's post-WWE career was his part in creating AEW. Cody was one of the intricate components in getting AEW up and running.

WrestleMania 38 was the site for Cody Rhodes' triumphant WWE return. Since coming back, his mission has been to "finish the story." CM Punk would be a perfect missing piece to said story. Heading into WrestleMania season, Cody and Punk could make magic happen!

#1 - WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

Seth Rollins brings ultimate energy to the WWE Universe!

CM Punk versus Seth Rollins...the story writes itself. The WWE Universe can feel the friction in the air between these two superstars. When Punk made his return at Survivor Series, it was clear how Seth felt about his former colleague returning to the place where he had dedicated his entire career.

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins sits high atop the RAW roster with the World Heavyweight Championship around his waist. For 200 days now, Seth has defended his title successfully, shying away from no opponent and accepting all challengers who come his way.

There is a lot of history between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Their hatred for one another seems to go far beyond the squared circle, and it pours over into the ring.

These two superstars have taken sly jabs at one another, but the time will soon come when they need to settle the score. Now is the perfect time for both men to square up, write the story, and find out who the better man is.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.