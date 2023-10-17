4 Former WWE Superstars who could return as Triple H is knighted by TKO

WWE recently finalized a deal to officially merge with UFC's parent company, Endeavor. They combined to form TKO Group Holdings. This was a monumental transition and could take the wrestling industry into a whole new realm, which might ultimately put professional wrestling in front of more faces than ever before.

During a recent episode of the PWInsider Elite audio show, Mike Johnson stated that Triple H had been "knighted" in regard to the future creative direction of the company.

"There's a belief within the company that Triple H has been basically knighted by Endeavor, and he's the one who is driving 99.9% of the creative going forward, not Vince McMahon."

Throughout the years that Vince McMahon was in total control, there were a number of former superstars who left the company due to bad blood that they had with Mr. McMahon. Today, we take a look at some of those former stars who could return. Here is our list of four former WWE Superstars who could return as Triple H is knighted by TKO.

#4. 2-Time WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Naomi (Trinity)

Naomi could bring back the "glow" to WWE!

After spending two years as the unofficial co-cheerleader for Brodus Clay, Naomi became one of the key components to the success of the WWE Women's Revolution. Naomi had a successful run as an in-ring competitor up until things went south during her time as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

On May 16, 2022, Naomi and her partner, Sasha Banks, walked out after unresolved creative differences with Vince McMahon. Subsequently, both stars were suspended until they were ultimately released shortly thereafter.

Noami has since gone on to sign with IMPACT Wrestling, where she is the current Knockouts Champion under her real name, Trinity.

#3. First-ever WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champions, The Revival (FTR)

The Revival (FTR) is one of the hottest tag teams in the world!

In 2014, WWE signed Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson as the tag team known as The Revival. They went on to become one of the greatest tag teams in the history of NXT. Dash and Dawson laid the foundation for other teams that would come along after them. Unfortunately, their main roster run was nothing to write home about.

Towards the end of their time with the company, Vince McMahon reportedly had plans to repackage The Revival and give them an entirely new gimmick. Dash described the idea as "less than flattering." This would cause tensions between the duo and Vince, which was ultimately what led to their departure.

Dash and Dawson are currently working with AEW, where they appear to have much more creative freedom. With that said, there's always a possibility that the former Tag Team Champions could return in the future.

#2. 6-Time WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone)

The BOSS would be a much-welcomed return to WWE!

Sasha Banks and Naomi shared the same fate at the end of their time with WWE. Both ladies were fed up with the creative handling of their reign as Women's Tag Team Champions, which led to them walking out on the day of a RAW television taping. As mentioned earlier, Banks departed shortly after the incident.

Since leaving the company, Banks began working under the name Mercedes Mone. Mercedes made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, attacking then-IWGP Women's Champion Kairi. This led to a title match at Battle in the Valley, where Mercedes won the title.

#1. 5-Time WWE Champion CM Punk

CM Punk is still one of the most recognized names in pro wrestling!

In the months leading up to his WWE departure in 2014, CM Punk was obviously unhappy. It was evident by his demeanor both on and off-screen. Punk later went on Colt Cabana's podcast, where he detailed the timeline that led up to his release.

It all boiled down to Punk being upset with the way he was being booked creatively, as well as health issues stemming from a severe staph infection that doctors informed him could have been fatal. The tension between Punk and McMahon was extremely toxic, and the end was imminent.

On August 20, 2021, nearly 16,000 fans packed Chicago's United Center for AEW Rampage: The First Dance. As the show kicked off, CM Punk's music dropped, and The Straight Edge Superstar emerged to one of the biggest pops in pro wrestling history. Punk was a welcome addition to the All Elite roster and would go on to become a two-time AEW World Champion before multiple conflicts led to his release.

Regardless of your thoughts about CM Punk, the fact remains that very few wrestlers have ever been able to move the needle quite like him. There has been plenty of time that has passed since his release. By now, there should be a sense of forgiveness, which would allow for a return that would undoubtedly help Triple H take his reign to the next level.