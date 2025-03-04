4 Matches that could main-event WrestleMania 41

Many exciting matches have been confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 41 in the past few days alone. Although the winner of the Royal Rumble matches normally headlines The Show of Shows, this is subject to change due to the stacked nature of the card.

Many WWE stars dream of performing at WrestleMania, let alone headlining the event. While it has always been the tradition to see the Royal Rumble winners be the headlining acts, Triple H previously teased that no main event is locked in yet for this year's edition and that the feuds with the most hype will get the honor of closing out Night One and Two. Due to this, there can be several matches that can close out The Showcase of The Immortals.

In this list, we will look at four matches that can main-event WWE WrestleMania 41:

#4. Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 Night 1

Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship has not gone down well with some fans since it's a match that many have already seen. Still, there is time for the company to build the rivalry between The Ring General and The YEET Man.

Both men are featured regularly on RAW. The Imperium leader is getting immense traction again for his heel antics while Main Event Jey continues to get pops from the crowd. The two stars have engaged in heated physical altercations in recent weeks, and their feud may grow to be more intense and personal ahead of their showdown, forcing The Game to book the title match as the main event of Night One.

#3. Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena is a likely main event for Night 2 of WrestleMania 41

The most talked-about moment in wrestling history happened at the 2025 Elimination Chamber, where John Cena, after over 20 years, turned heel and aligned with The Rock. It has been a few days since it happened, and although The Cenation Leader is absent, the implications of his actions have got every superstar talking about it.

Cena turning heel in his final run as an in-ring competitor is something that many hoped to see, but they didn't truly expect the company to pull the trigger on it. After going above and beyond to shock fans, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Undisputed WWE Title match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena ends this year's WrestleMania 41.

#2. CM Punk can finally have his main event with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns

Since returning to WWE in 2023, one of the goals of CM Punk is to main-event WrestleMania. The Second City Saint was close to doing it last year, but he was unfortunately sidelined due to an injury. However, that can change this year.

Punk and Seth Rollins' feud continues to heat up on RAW. The bitter rivals were involved in an unhinged brawl on the most recent edition of the flagship show. However, Roman Reigns may soon join them. The OG Bloodline leader is currently absent from television after sustaining a storyline injury due to The Visionary Stomping him twice after Punk eliminated him and Seth from the Men's Royal Rumble.

The Best in The World and The Architect will battle inside a steel cage next Monday. Roman could return during or after the match and lay both men out, setting up a potential Triple Threat Match in Las Vegas.

With a match this stacked, it wouldn't be a surprise if it closed out the first night of WrestleMania 41.

#1. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair is another dream Triple Threat Match that may headline WrestleMania

One Triple Threat Match that fans would want to see at The Show of Shows is between Rhea Ripley, the newly crowned Women's World Champion IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair. Since all three practically started at the same time in NXT and on the main roster, a rich background is already present.

The three stars are also some of the most successful and popular women in the company today. After Bianca effectively cost Rhea the Women's World Championship against IYO this week on RAW, many believe that the three women will share the ring in Las Vegas, potentially in the main event of Night One.

