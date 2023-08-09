WWE SummerSlam is in the books, and while the show was exciting from top to bottom, there were still some glaring mistakes made on behalf of WWE's creative powers.

As fans look forward to WWE Payback in Pittsburgh on September 2, 2023, many of us are still trying to catch our collective breaths from the explosive SummerSlam premium live event.

During SummerSlam, we witnessed some incredible moments, such as LA Knight going over in the battle royal, Iyo Sky successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract, Gunther continuing his historic Intercontinental title reign, and Cody Rhodes seemingly concluding his story with Brock Lesnar with a massive win over The Beast. These were just a few highlights from the summer's biggest extravaganza.

While fans are celebrating the success of SummerSlam, there are a few black eyes that came out of this event. Today we take a deeper look into what may have gone wrong. Here is our list of four mistakes WWE made at SummerSlam 2023.

#4 - Logan Paul defeats Ricochet at SummerSlam

Social media mogul Logan Paul beat Ricochet in the opening bout at SummerSlam.

Despite his despicable heel work, fans have been impressed with Logan Paul and the efforts he has put into becoming a WWE Superstar. Logan came into a completely different world than the one he was used to, and despite having very little training prior to his first match, he has done exceptionally well. However, what are we expecting from his future as an in-ring competitor?

After trying his hand at boxing, Logan Paul made his WWE debut in mid-2021, and ever since then, he has seemingly had a rocket strapped to his back, propelling him to the top of the WWE main roster. However, Paul is still a part-timer. With that said, no one knows what to expect from him regarding a long-term storyline. But he still found himself with his hand raised after his match against Ricochet in the opening bout at SummerSlam.

Ricochet is an established professional wrestler who has certainly paid his dues, and at this point in his career, he deserves better. He is a company man who is on TV every week, and he is unbelievably talented.

SummerSlam is one of the biggest shows of the year. A win at a show of this magnitude is something Ricochet has earned. This could have been a catalyst to put The One and Only in line for some sort of title. However, Logan Paul wins, gets on a jet to go see his brothers fight...and then waits for his next payday.

#3 - Shayna Baszler defeats Ronda Rousey

Baszler defeated Rousey in a snoozefest

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey entered SummerSlam amid a bitter war between two former friends who have the utmost respect for one another. Both of these ladies are feared and disgustingly talented fighters. They have a history that goes beyond professional wrestling, and the story essentially writes itself.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have been building towards SummerSlam after Baszler recently turned on Rousey at the Money in the Bank event. Their SummerSlam bout was set to have "MMA rules," which meant the only way to win was by knockout or submission.

Unfortunately, the stipulations made for an incredibly uneventful match. Fans appeared bored and uninterested as Shayna won the contest via technical submission in roughly seven minutes.

#2 - WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley did not compete

WWE failed to book its biggest female star at SummerSlam!

SummerSlam featured some of the biggest stars in wrestling today. Top names such as Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, and Ronda Rousey were just a few of the WWE Superstars on the card. But, there was one name that was glaringly absent from the big event...WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

At WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley defeated then-champion Charlotte Flair in what was an instant classic contest. Since winning the championship, Rhea has resumed her normal duties with the Judgment Day, as well as being Dominik's over-protective mami. However, Rhea has not seen much action during premium live events. Ripley's last match on a PLE was at Night of Champions when she defeated Natalya in a one-minute squash match.

Considering SummerSlam is one of WWE's biggest events, I find it hard to believe they couldn't find a way to have her defend the title somewhere on the card. Rhea is not only one of the top WWE Superstars, but she's also one of the best women's wrestlers in the world. Rhea deserved to be booked on this show, and the fans deserved to see their world champ in action.

#1 - Jimmy Uso turns heel, betrays Jey

Jimmy sneaks in and helps Roman Reigns defeat Jey in the main event!

For over two years, the Bloodline saga has dominated professional wrestling as the most intriguing and successful storyline in the entire industry. With Roman Reigns at the epicenter of this incredible angle, the WWE Universe has been privy to the most compelling story in recent memory.

"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns has been the one constant as the leader of The Bloodline. At his side is The Wise Man Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa is behind him, serving as the enforcer of the stable. Since The Usos split from the faction, these three are merely the remnants of the once-dominant faction.

Heading into SummerSlam, Jey Uso took a stand against Roman Reigns to take vengeance for the betrayal he has felt from The Head of the Table. The buildup was perfectly done as Jey Uso was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

After the incredible match was nearing its end, Jimmy Uso snuck in and prevented Jey from getting the win. Jimmy turning on Jey at this point in the saga seems to be a terrible move. Now the Uso stands alone, leaving the future in question for Main Event Jey.

