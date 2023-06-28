4 people who can interfere in Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs The Usos at Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are gearing up to face The Usos in the highly anticipated Bloodline Civil War match at Money in the Bank 2023. This intense feud within The Bloodline has captivated fans, making it one of the most compelling storylines in recent WWE history. With it being set to be the main event of MITB 2023, expectations are soaring within the WWE Universe.

The Tribal Chief was shockingly betrayed by the twins, which led to this match being set up. There is just a couple of days to go for the event and the excitement is palpable within the WWE Universe. With reports stating that the company is planning a drastic finish to the The Bloodline Civil War match, fans will be eagerly awaiting more twists and turns that will unfold in this family-driven saga.

That being said, let's take a look at four individuals who could potentially interfere in the Bloodline Civil War match at the upcoming premium live event.

#4. Rikishi interferes in Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs The Usos

Rikishi is also a member of the Anoa'i family

Rikishi is a well-known member of the Anoa'i family and the father of Jimmy and Jey Uso. With The Bloodline facing internal turmoil, the Hall of Famer has expressed his interest on multiple occasions in the family saga and also reacted to his sons' betrayals.

It is highly likely that Rikishi could interfere in the Bloodline Civil War Match to aid The Usos. Fans eagerly await his return which would add a personal touch to the storyline. Rikishi's interference would not only help The Usos secure a major victory against The Tribal Chief and the Enforcer but also intensify the feud between them.

The return of Rikishi would indeed bring an element of surprise to the main event of Money in the Bank 2023.

#3. Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu is currently signed to Major League Wrestling (MLW)

Jacob Fatu is represents the Anoa'i family outside WWE. Jacob is signed to MLW and is also the current MLW National Openweight Champion.

For those who don't know, Jacob has already acknowledged The Tribal Chief after Roman Reigns surpassed 1000 days as champion. He is well aware of the family turmoil and even shared a photo of himself with The Usos and Solo Sikoa after Night of Champions, where Jimmy betrayed Reigns.

Jacob's potential interference in the Bloodline Civil War match would be logical but his loyalty seems to be unclear. It remains to be seen who he will support and what his agenda is.

#2. Thamiko T. Fatu

Thamiko Fatu is the brother of The Usos & Solo Sikoa

Jeremiah Peniata Fatu, also known as Thamiko T. Fatu, is another son of Rikishi. He is the fourth son of the Hall of Famer to venture into the wrestling business. Rikishi announced Thamiko's entry into the wrestling industry a few months ago.

With Rikishi's other sons, Solo Sikoa and The Usos, already scheduled for the main event of the show, it's possible that Thamiko could interfere in the Bloodline Civil War match to support either The Usos or Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns in their quest for victory.

If Thamiko does make an appearance, it will be intriguing to see where his loyalty lies among his brothers.

#1. Men's MITB winner interferes in Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs The Usos

Seven superstars will be competing at this year's MITB 2023

Alongside the main event, Money in the Bank 2023 will feature the traditional MITB ladder match. Over the years, there have been numerous occasions when the MITB winner has cashed in their contract on the same night. During a recent live event, LA Knight, a potential MITB winner, also hinted at cashing in on Roman Reigns.

Considering both the Undisputed Champion and Seth Rollins are scheduled to compete on the show, it's highly likely that if the MITB winner decides to cash in on the same night he could target Roman Reigns.

A successful cash-in would result in Roman Reigns losing his Undisputed Championship. If this scenario unfolds, it will undoubtedly send shockwaves through the WWE Universe.

