Every year brings change, and with WWE, those changes include the departure of multiple superstars and other personnel. The reason given most often is due to budget cuts. However, some of those releases result from various other circumstances, including disciplinary and lack of creative needs.

Under Triple H's creative regime, we have seen the return of many former superstars. Some of the most recent examples include Bronson Reed, Hit Row, Dexter Lumis, and one of the most popular returns in recent memory, Bray Wyatt.

In 2022, we watched as many superstars were dismissed from the company, and while some left on their own accord, many were let go for some of the aforementioned reasons. Amongst that list of released superstars, it is highly likely that a few of them will return at some point or another.

Today we take a look at some of those names who could potentially be brought back. Here is our list of four WWE Superstars who were let go in 2022 that could return in 2023.

#4 - Former NXT UK Superstar Dave Mastiff

WWE could use another big guy like Dave Mastiff!

"Bomber" Dave Mastiff made his WWE debut in June 2018 when he competed in the United Kingdom Championship Tournament. Mastiff was eventually eliminated from the tournament in the quarterfinals when he was defeated by Joe Coffey.

On August 18, 2022, WWE announced the dissolution of the NXT UK brand in favor of rebranding to what will be called NXT Europe. As a result of this announcement, Dave and several others were released from their WWE contracts.

Before his run with WWE, Dave spent some time with TNA and UK-based World of Sport Wrestling. Dave has also competed in various independent promotions around the UK.

Dave is a big, versatile guy who can provide a needed presence for more monstrous personas within the company. Hopefully, he will get a chance to truly show his worth if given another opportunity with WWE.

#3 - Former WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Naomi

The WWE Universe is ready to feel the glow again!

This one is a little different than the other names on our list. Naomi wasn't technically released in 2022. Instead, she walked out of the job just hours before RAW went live on May 16th. The move was reportedly a result of Naomi and her tag team partner Sasha Banks being disgruntled with their creative direction.

Since her abrupt departure, Naomi has remained tight-lipped about her status with the company. She was recently spotted in Tokyo at the historic Wrestle Kingdom pay-per-view event. Naomi was in attendance to witness her former tag team partner Sasha Banks make her NJPW debut.

Naomi's status with the company is currently unknown. Many fans are confident that she will return sooner rather than later. Regardless of when Naomi returns, her presence brings a new level of excitement and hope to the women's division.

She has proven to be a tremendous asset as a singles competitor as well as a tag team performer. Either way, there is a huge void left where Naomi once stood and the WWE Universe anxiously awaits her return.

#2 - Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose

Will WWE be able to forgive Mandy's slip-up?

WWE fans were introduced to a young, timid, and gorgeous Mandy Young in 2015 when she was a cast member on the 6th season of Tough Enough. Despite coming up short in the contest, Mandy was still signed to a multi-year deal with the company.

Throughout her seven-year journey with the company, Mandy has enjoyed her fair share of success and has been considered by many one of the premier Women's Superstars on the roster. Her career culminated with a historic run with the NXT Championship, which she held for over 400 days. Mandy seemingly had the women's wrestling world in the palm of her hand.

However, she lost her title to Roxanne Perez and was released the next day. This ended her historic NXT Women's Championship run and left many fans scratching their heads in disbelief. During an interview on The Tamron Hall Show, Mandy revealed that the reason she was let go was because of her FanTime account.

#1 - Former Hardcore Champion Shane McMahon

Here comes the money!!!!

Shane McMahon made his official on-air debut as a referee in the late 1980s. Throughout his historic career, Shane has worked his way up to becoming one of the most prolific names in wrestling history. Shane was one of the key components to the success of The Attitude Era, as well as the WCW Invasion angle.

Not only has Shane excelled as an authority figure, but he also became a very skilled and entertaining in-ring competitor, with legendary rivalries with superstars such as The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and of course his father, Vince McMahon, just to name a few.

Shane made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble where he participated in the Rumble match as the 28th entrant. However, he was "quietly let go" shortly after the event. While the details have not been fully made public, it is believed that his release had something to do with his creative involvement in the Royal Rumble.

Shane O’Mac brings a different level of excitement and enthusiasm to the roster. Regardless of whether he is participating in matches or just handling creative business behind the scenes, Shane is good for business and things are better when he is somehow involved.

With the current landscape of the company being in limbo, having Shane McMahon return would be a pleasant surprise for the WWE Universe.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : Who would you like to see return in 2023? Mandy Rose Shane McMahon 0 votes