SummerSlam is one of WWE's "big four" events, including The Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and WrestleMania.

The inaugural SummerSlam event took place on August 29, 1988, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. This event was billed with the headline "Where The Mega Powers meet The Mega Bucks," which was a reference to the main event, which featured Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage taking on Andre The Giant and 'The Million Dollar Man' Ted DiBiase.

The event also featured several legendary names such as Rick Rude, The Ultimate Warrior, and Jake The Snake Roberts, just to name a few.

With this year's Biggest Party of the Summer just days away, The Motor City looks to host an already stacked card, headlined by the Tribal Combat between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. This could one day be looked at as a "dream match."

With that in mind, there have already been a number of dream matches held in the past. Today we take a look at four SummerSlam dream matches that have already happened.

#4. SummerSlam 2002: Brock Lesnar def. The Rock for the WWE Undisputed Championship

The Great One face-to-face with The Beast

Brock Lesnar is arguably the most intimidating WWE Superstar of all time. He has a menacing presence to go along with his massive frame and relentless wrestling style, which makes him an insanely dangerous opponent for anyone.

In 2000, Brock was a part of the historic WWE Class of 2000 signings, which also included Randy Orton, John Cena, and Batista, just to name a few. When he made his main roster debut on RAW in March of 2002, Lesnar was dubbed "The Next Big Thing." Needless to say, he has lived up to that moniker.

Just a few months following his television debut, Lesnar was set to main event SummerSlam, challenging The Rock for his WWE Undisputed Championship. This was the first SummerSlam after the company "dropped the F" and changed from WWF to WWE. The Beast dominated much of the match until The People's Champion countered with a sharpshooter.

But at this point, Brock had done too much damage, and in the end, Lesnar stood victorious over The Rock. This would make The Beast Incarnate the youngest World Champion in history at that time.

#3. SummerSlam 2000: Inaugural TLC Match for WWE Tag Team Championships: Edge & Christian def. The Dudley Boyz, and The Hardy Boyz

The Dudleys, The Hardys, and Edge & Christian put on a tag team classic!

The Attitude Era was an exciting time to be a wrestling fan. Fans witnessed some of the most exciting action in the sport's history, featuring some of the very best WWE Superstars, which included the greatest tag teams of all time.

SummerSlam 2000 highlighted three of WWE's elite tag teams going head-to-head in the first-ever TLC match for the Tag Team Championships. Edge and Christian were the reigning champions at that time, and they took on The Hardy Boyz and The Dudleys in a triple-threat tag team classic.

In the end, Edge and Christian retained their titles, but the real winners were the fans. Since this match, tag teams all over the world used these three teams, as well as this TLC bout, as the standard by which the division strives to emulate.

The Hardys, The Dudleys, and Edge & Christian will arguably go down as the three greatest tag teams of all time, and this very match is a testament to their legendary careers.

Throughout the early 2000s, the tag team titles went back and forth primarily between The Dudleys. The Hardys, and Edge & Christian. On any given night, the titles could've changed hands, and more often than not, they did. SummerSlam was merely a platform to highlight how legendary the tag division was a platform to highlight how iconic WWE's tag division was.

#2. SummerSlam 1998: Stone Cold Steve Austin def. The Undertaker for the WWE Championship

The Rattlesnake took on The Phenom for the WWE title.

The year was 1998, and it was the summer of Austin 3:16. With WWE and WCW going at it in the Monday Night Wars, Stone Cold Steve Austin was arguably the most popular wrestler in the entire world, and heading into SummerSlam, The Undertaker was standing in his way, set to challenge Austin for his WWE Championship.

On the heels of a legendary feud with Mankind, The Undertaker spent much of 1998 working his way into the number one contender position for Stone Cold Steve Austin's WWE Championship. At this point, Taker was enjoying the prime of his Hall of Fame career as the Lord of Darkness.

In the weeks and months leading into SummerSlam, WWE did a great job hyping the summer's hottest event, headlined by Steve Austin defending his title against The Undertaker. Needless to say, this main event did not disappoint.

After a 20-minute emotional roller coaster of a battle, Austin walked away with his title, defeating Taker in front of a packed Madison Square Garden in New York City.

#1. SummerSlam 2005: Rey Mysterio def. Eddie Guerrero in a custody battle for Dominik

Eddie Guerrero tried to strip Dominik away from his father!

Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio have both etched their legacies as two of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. The two Hall of Famers have had careers that have defined the art of the industry and have set the standard by which wrestlers today look up to.

SummerSlam 2005 showcased this very fact as Rey and Eddie faced each other in the culmination of one of WWE's great emotional rollercoaster storylines.

About a year leading up to the 2005 SummerSlam, Eddie and Rey were competing together at the top of the tag team division and had even captured the tag titles at the 2005 WWE No Way Out event.

However, shortly after winning the titles, tension started to brew between Guerrero and Mysterio, and eventually, things imploded when Eddie revealed that he had a secret that would change everything.

As the relationship continued to dissolve Eddie and Rey, the infamous secret was revealed when Eddie stated that Dominik was actually his son. This would set up a contest at the summer's biggest event, with implications that we had never seen before.

At the 2005 SummerSlam, Eddie and Rey faced off in a dream match in which the person who successfully scaled the ladder and captured the briefcase would receive the custody papers for Dominik.

In the end, Rey came away with the win, ending one of WWE's most memorable angles. Sadly, Eddie would pass away just a few months later, at only 38 years old.

