4 Takeaways from the final RAW before WrestleMania 40 - Another leader taking over; massive betrayal teased & more 

The final RAW before WrestleMania 40 kicked off with grand fervor, setting the weekend's pace.

The Rock and Roman Reigns began the show with a stern message and demonstrated no mercy to their Night 1 opponents. The Judgment Day continued to be on shaky ground in the aftermath of Dominik Mysterio's decisions and much more.

Let's take a look at a few potential takeaways from RAW this week:

#4. Chad Gable is bound to be involved in Gunther and Sami Zayn's WrestleMania 40 match after RAW attack

Chad Gable fought Gunther last year, showcasing his in-ring skills and receiving a standing ovation for his performance.

His pursuit for the Intercontinental Championship fizzled out when he lost the Gauntlet Match on RAW a few weeks ago. The 38-year-old is eager to win the Intercontinental Championship, given his attempt to throw Sami Zayn off his game by convincing him of his inability to defeat The Ring General at WrestleMania 40.

This week on the red brand, a vignette aired featuring Gable training Zayn, who was fired up to win a singles championship after ages. The Alpha Academy member gave Zayn a few tips and challenges. In one incident, he set the Canadian Star in a headlock from behind, hinting at potential betrayal and involvement this weekend.

Additionally, following Gunther's attack on RAW to distract Sami Zayn during his match with Bronson Reed could have a few repercussions. Gable could use it against Gunther and unintentionally help Sami Zayn win.

#3. Solo Sikoa might live up to his Tribal Heir status

Solo Sikoa is a man of few words to a literal extent. During his NXT run, the 31-year-old gave intense promos as the North American Champion.

On the contrary, his main roster run has barely seen him utter a word. On the latest edition of RAW, Seth Rollins interrupted The Bloodline and challenged The Rock to a match. Solo took over and stated that neither The Final Boss nor The Tribal Chief would be taking up that quest except for him.

The main event saw Sikoa take on Rollins in a Bloodline Rules match that ended in chaos. Given the recent changes in The Enforcer's perception, he could be gearing up to take over Roman Reigns' position at WrestleMania 40.

With Paul Heyman being inducted into the Hall of Fame, The Rock's Hollywood schedule, and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's limited appearances, Sikoa could take up the role and be more involved.

#2. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship split is imminent following RAW

The Judgment Day has been struggling with some issues over the past few months. Dominik's alliance with Santos Escobar against his father, Rey Mysterio, has also left them baffled.

Last week, Damian Priest claimed WrestleMania would be a game-changer for all Judgment Day members individually. Finn Balor and Damian Priest are set to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles in a Six-Pack Ladder Match featuring popular stars and former champions.

During commentary on RAW this week, Michael Cole announced that the 'Mania match would conclude once both sets of titles get pulled down. The tag team titles were unified in May 2022 when RK-Bro lost to The Usos. Since then, teams like Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso held the title before Judgment Day's current reign.

#1. Drew McIntyre's obsession with CM Punk to get in the way of his title win?

CM Punk's injury does not prevent him from joining WrestleMania 40. The former WWE Champion will be part of the commentary team on Night 2.

Ever since the 45-year-old returned at Survivor Series, he ruffled a few feathers in the WWE roster. Drew McIntyre was further displeased when Punk eliminated him at the Royal Rumble. The one thing he was proud of from the event was taking credit for CM Punk's injury.

He taunts the RAW star at every opportunity, whether on social media, via promos, or during matches. McIntyre has been vocal about becoming champion again at WrestleMania, but his antics towards Punk might hamper his ability to do so.

If Punk gets too much under his skin, McIntyre will lose sight of the bigger picture and let his hatred get the best of him.

