4 Things SmackDown got right on the episode before TLC 2019 (December 13, 2019)

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 14 Dec 2019, 12:03 IST

Will Bray Wyatt be able to Liv with himself after scaring lil' Monroe Sky?

SmackDown tried to end the build-up to Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2019 on a high but went through a rocky episode to try and achieve what it needed to.

We got a glimpse of what to expect from The New Day and The Revival during their SmackDown Tag Team Championships match in the aftermath of the main event. Apart from that, Roman Reigns also showed what he plans to do with King Corbin at the event.

While we got no real new matches for the pay-per-view from this week’s SmackDown, there were several things that the creatives did right in order to further build their brand and future competition.

In this article, we will look at the 4 things that the company got right on this week’s SmackDown on FOX.

#4 Built future Women’s Tag Team Championships contenders

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross have already had a good run with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. However, it seems like the company is planning to keep these two women together for a while before giving them their singles run again.

This week, the two best friends took on Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in yet another tag team match. Fire & Desire attacked Cross and Bliss before the match to set up an advantage.

However, the heels couldn’t carry on the momentum, and Cross picked up the victory for the faces by pinning Rose. This was the second time Fire & Desire lost to the babyfaces, and it seems like the company isn’t looking to push Rose and Deville further for some time.

While the match wasn’t one to remember, it’s the rebuilding of Cross and Bliss as future Tag Team Championships challengers that is important.

We will have a huge Women’s Tag Team Championships match at TLC, and the winners could immediately find some tough competition from these two women.

