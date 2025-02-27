4 Things WWE should do at Elimination Chamber and 3 things it should avoid

WWE Elimination Chamber PLE is just two nights away. The grand event before WrestleMania 41 will likely add twists to the existing storylines and will also reveal who will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Show of Shows.

Ad

The Triple H-led creative team has been spot on with several storylines, such as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. However, there are some creative decisions that several fans haven't liked.

For example, Jey Uso's Men's Royal Rumble win hasn't gathered steam. Similarly, the absence of Roman Reigns during the Road to WrestleMania has also invited criticism from a section of fans. Be that as it may, things haven't gone out of hand, and The Game can certainly fix the issues.

Ad

Trending

Thereby, this listicle will enumerate four things WWE should do at Elimination Chamber and three things it should avoid.

#7. John Cena and Bianca Belair should win their respective WWE Elimination Chamber Matches

Ad

John Cena will compete in his final Elimination Chamber match this weekend. The 16-time World Champion will look to seal his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 41 by winning the gimmick match. It would be in the best interest of the company to book him as the winner and let him dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Similarly, the company should book Bianca Belair to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Later, on the following RAW, it could book Rhea Ripley to retain the Women's World Title against IYO SKY to set up a dream match between The EST and The Nightmare at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

#6. Roman Reigns should return at the Elimination Chamber to confront Seth Rollins and CM Punk

The absence of Roman Reigns during the Road to WrestleMania 41 has been unsettling for some WWE fans. That said, he has been advertised for the March 21 and March 28 editions of SmackDown. However, the OG Bloodline leader should return before that. He should make his presence felt in the Men's Elimination Chamber and seek revenge on Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Ad

There have been reports that the creative team is planning to book them in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41, and if that's the case, the former world champion should appear in Toronto to set up the reported encounter.

#5. Naomi should turn heel

An exciting twist in the tale could be Naomi turning on Bianca Belair. It's been speculated for months that The Glow has something to do with the attack on Jade Cargill. The real-life Bloodline member replaced The Storm and held the Women's Tag Team Title alongside The EST for over two months before losing it to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez this week on RAW.

Ad

Naomi can do the unthinkable by turning on Bianca during the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, eventually revealing herself as the mastermind behind the attack. However, in a shocking twist, Jade could return and lay out the former world champion, eventually leading to their match in Las Vegas.

#4. Randy Orton should confront Kevin Owens

Ad

It's high time that Randy Orton returns and seeks revenge on Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter took out The Viper via a Piledriver during an episode of SmackDown last November. And now, he aims to finish the career of Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber PLE, where the former friends will battle in an Unsanctioned Match.

Randy should return this Saturday and ambush KO. The former friends could then battle at The Show of Show, where The Viper may finally teach the former Universal Champion a lesson.

Ad

#3. Cody Rhodes should not accept The Rock's offer

Ad

Cody Rhodes is set to give his response to The Rock's proposal at the Elimination Chamber. The Final Boss asked Cody to sell his soul and be ''his champion'' during a segment on last week's SmackDown.

However, WWE should not commit the mistake of having Cody accept The Rock's offer and turn heel. That would be a huge blunder, as The American Nightmare is one of the biggest faces of the company, and turning him heel could drive away his younger fanbase.

Ad

#2. Tiffany Stratton shouldn't take a pinfall loss

Reigning WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will team up with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to take on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match this Saturday. The Buff Barbie is also set to defend her title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41. Hence, there is a chance that The Queen may attack the 25-year-old during the tag team match, potentially costing her the encounter.

Ad

However, the Triple H-led creative team should not let Stratton take the pinfall. Since she is the reigning world champion, Tiffany taking a pinfall would affect her credibility ahead of her marquee title defense in Vegas.

#1. The Wyatt Sicks shouldn't help Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss will compete in the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The Goddess is one of the favorites to win the match and challenge for the Women's World Title at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

However, WWE should avoid the Wyatt Sicks helping her in any way to secure the win. There have been several teases of Little Miss Bliss joining the Uncle Howdy-led stable on SmackDown in recent weeks.

That said, having the faction align with Bliss at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 would be a premature move. Notably, Uncle Howdy is currently absent from weekly programming. Hence, it would be wise on the creative team's part to delay the eventual union.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback