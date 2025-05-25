4 Things WWE got right at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event was, without a doubt, a spectacle by all means. The two-hour show delivered immense entertainment, as the fans saw the return of former WWE Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and injured superstar, Bronson Reed.

WrestleMania 41 didn't quite end on a favorable note for WWE. The Rock's absence from the main event scene seemed to have a big effect on how it was received by the WWE Universe. However, SNME looked like the creative team, led by WWE CCO Triple H, is on its way to correct the wrongs.

On that note, we discuss four things that WWE got right at Saturday Night's Main Event.

#4. Cody Rhodes's WWE return

Cody Rhodes' absence post WrestleMania 41 was felt across the WWE Universe. The Randy Orton-John Cena storyline didn't quite live up to the hype, while R-Truth also had a forgettable storyline with The Last Real Champ. The fans wanted Cody Rhodes to come out and teach Cena a lesson for wrongfully snatching the title from him.

And The American Nightmare returned with a banger. John Cena had a rough interaction with Jey Uso backstage, and as a result, he came out to beat up The Yeet Master during his title match against Logan Paul.

Not many anticipated Cody's return at SNME, and WWE did unsettle a lot of fans by pulling out this surprise. If that wasn't enough, the icing on the cake was Cody challenging Logan Paul and John Cena to a tag-team match at Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on June 7, 2025.

#3. Bronson Reed joining Seth Rollins' faction

Bronson Reed returning from injury and joining Seth Rollins' faction seems to be another right move by the Stamford-based company at SNME. The 330-pound monster pulled off one of the biggest shockers of the night by allying with The Visionary, with whom he had a heated rivalry just a few months ago. It was Reed who assaulted Rollins brutally on RAW last year in August, and took him out of action for nearly two months. And now, he has shaken hands with The Visionary.

Further, picking Bronson Reed as another enforcer for Rollins' group looks like the right decision because he is as brutal as Bron Breakker. The 36-year-old superstar has all that it takes to steal the limelight at the end of the day. And by including Reed as part of Rollins' group, especially under Paul Heyman, the promotion might have also given him a career-defining boost.

#2. Damian Priest beating Drew McIntyre

Damian Priest beating Drew McIntyre in the Steel Cage match was another good move by the WWE at SNME. Had McIntyre once again beaten Priest after WrestleMania 41, that could have caused unfathomable damage to the career of The Archer of Infamy.

A former World Heavyweight Champion getting defeated back-to-back at two big shows would certainly have buried him in the promotion. By winning this bout, the 42-year-old superstar has kept his stocks up. It now remains to be seen if the creative team lets the feud continue or the talented superstars will atay away from each other, for a while at least.

#1. Jey Uso retaining against Logan Paul

It would have been a massive upset had Logan Paul defeated Jey Uso to win the World Heavyweight Championship. There were speculations, though, that The Maverick had an outside chance in this match, and this would have caused huge disappointment to Jey Uso's fans.

The Yeet Master had won his maiden World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania, and losing it in his second defense only within two months would have certainly irked his fanbase. Jey must retain it at least till SummerSlam, and if possible, even after that.

While Uso might not be the best performer in the ring, he has a huge fan following as a face, and that's what matters.

We'll see how the 39-year-old superstar defends his gold against Gunther on the June 9 edition of RAW next month.

