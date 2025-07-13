4 Things WWE got right at Saturday Night's Main Event 

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event ended on a high note, as Goldberg closed the final chapter of his wrestling career in his hometown. The Hall of Famer's glorious career finally came to an end following his match against Gunther. He thanked his fans, his supporters, and his well-wishers after the bout in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ad

Saturday Night's Main Event also featured a showdown between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre, where The Apex Predator won. This was a much-needed win for Orton after his loss against Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions. Similarly, Jacob Fatu returned at SNME to help out his cousin, Jimmy Uso, against Solo Sikoa and his men.

With SNME, WWE also set in motion some massive storylines for SummerSlam next month. In this listicle, we will list four things the company got right on the show.

Ad

Trending

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

#4. LA Knight's much-needed victory against Seth Rollins

LA Knight surprisingly won the bout against Seth Rollins at SNME after The Visionary seemingly injured his knee during the match. Rollins went for a moonsault from the second rope on LA Knight but couldn't land properly, hurting his knee in the process.

After tweaking his knee, he didn't look comfortable and reached out to Paul Heyman, who was at ringside. However, Knight took advantage of Rollins' predicament and was quick to execute a Blunt Force Trauma (BFT) and win the match.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although it's not a comprehensive one, it's still a win at the end of the night. This victory is extremely important for the 42-year-old superstar after a string of losses at major WWE events. Since losing his WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41, LA Knight has lost two back-to-back matches at Backlash and Money in the Bank.

At one point, it seemed like The Megastar could also walk away from the company after losing matches at big WWE events. This win comes as a huge morale booster for Knight.

Ad

#3. Talla Tonga and Jacob Fatu's face-off

One face-off that WWE got spot on at SNME was the one between Jacob Fatu and Talla Tonga. Jacob Fatu showed up in Atlanta when Solo Sikoa and his men were ambushing Jimmy Uso. The Samoan Werewolf rushed to the ring, removing JC Mateo and Tonga Loa from the scene. He later confronted Talla Tonga.

Ad

The two heavyweights had a mighty staredown, which received huge applause from fans. They later started punching each other, with the giant getting the better of Jacob with a strike to his face. This could be a tease from WWE for an upcoming feud between the two monsters, leading to a match at SummerSlam.

#2. Bianca Belair's WWE return

The company once again hit the bull's eye at SNME with a huge return when three-time Women's Champion Bianca Belair showed up. The EST had been absent since WrestleMania 41, where she injured her finger during the Triple Threat Match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.

Ad

Bianca came out as SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis made a major announcement after a brawl between Naomi and Jade Cargill at SNME. Aldis revealed that The EST will be the special guest referee for the No Holds Barred Match between Cargill and The Glow at WWE Evolution.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bianca and Naomi have a history, and the EST was heartbroken after it was revealed that Naomi attacked Jade Cargill last year in November, putting her out of action for nearly three months. Belair is close to both The Glow and Big Jade. It will be interesting to see how she performs as a referee during their match.

#1. Gunther beating Goldberg in his WWE retirement match

Gunther beating Goldberg in the latter's retirement match was also a wise move by the Triple H-led creative team. Had Goldberg beaten Gunther and won the World Heavyweight Championship, the decision wouldn't have received a positive fan reaction.

Ad

Goldberg is 58 years old, and he didn't need a world title win. Moreover, his last Universal Championship win didn't go down well with fans. Hence, the company played it well by booking him to lose to Gunther in his final wrestling match. With this, Goldberg's in-ring appearances came to an end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!