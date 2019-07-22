4 Things you need to know about WWE Raw Reunion

Ishaan Sharma

What could happen at Raw Reunion?

At the moment, WWE is preparing for the upcoming Raw Reunion episode as many legends are confirmed to make their appearance at the show. Fans are also excited for this episode and they are hoping that WWE won’t disappoint them.

While it’s not confirmed whether or not Superstars like The Rock, John Cena and Batista are going to show up next week, there’s always a chance that WWE could have a surprise planned for us. And because many legends are already confirmed to appear on Monday night, fans may not miss those who don't appear.

WWE has held similar shows like these in the past and they always proved to be beneficial for the company. And, WWE officials might be hoping for the same to happen this year as well. Raw is only a few hours away and before the event takes place, you should know these 4 things about it.

#4 3 Former WWE Superstars have already denied appearing at the show

Jim Ross refused to appear at Raw Reunion

Raw Reunion is going to be one of the biggest shows in WWE history. After all, more than 35 legends, at the moment of writing this article, are confirmed to appear on Monday.

Vince McMahon also invited some former WWE Superstars to appear at the show and while some of them agreed to this, others rejected the offer. So far, reports have only revealed three such names and they are: Bret Hart, Jim Ross, and Bubba Ray Dudley.

While we don’t know why Hart and Dudley refused to appear in this special episode of Raw, it’s worth noting that Jim Ross could have rejected this offer because he's already signed with AEW. According to a report, Tony Khan had no problem with Ross appearing at Raw but it was the latter's call to reject the invitation.

