4 title matches WWE announced for Night of Champions weekend on SmackDown

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown added a new match to the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event. Along with the semi-finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament, new developments and an impressive promo from John Cena took place on the show. The upcoming episode of SmackDown will be the go-home show before the PLE, and fans are hyped for a great weekend in wrestling.

Here are the four new matches announced for Night of Champions and the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

#4. Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship at Night of Champions

At the recent Money in the Bank PLE, Jacob Fatu turned on Solo Sikoa, cutting his ties to The Bloodline 2.0. It was predicted that the two would have a feud, and this was confirmed on SmackDown. Despite getting a chance to apologize and right the wrongs, Fatu turned down Sikoa’s offer and made it clear it was all about the WWE United States Championship.

It was soon confirmed via a backstage segment and an official post from WWE that the two will face off at Night of Champions. The United States Championship will be at stake, and fans are excited to see if Fatu retains and continues his dominant reign or if Sikoa wins his first title on the main roster. This match has also been hyped as it could see the debut of a new Bloodline 2.0 member to help the group dethrone The Samoan Werewolf.

#3. Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match for the WWE Women’s Championship on SmackDown

Following her successful cash-in and betrayal of Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton has been enjoying her time as the WWE Women’s Champion. She has had multiple title defenses against Bayley and Charlotte Flair. However, Jax recently returned to continue their feud. On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, the champ issued a challenge to Jax for a Last Woman Standing Match on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. This match will not only have the title on the line but also the looming threat of Naomi, who holds the MITB briefcase.

Mrs. Money in the Bank did try to cash in on the show after Jax took out Stratton. Many fans have speculated that this could happen next week. Some have speculated that WWE might keep the title on her due to how over she is with the fans. Naomi has made it clear that she is on the hunt for the title and will use every opportunity to use her briefcase to win it. A Last Woman Standing Match before Night of Champions will see both stars push each other to the limit, leaving enough room for a sudden cash-in.

#2. The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown

For months now, SmackDown’s tag team division has been in shambles, with every team trying to win an opportunity to get a title shot. After working their way up, The Street Profits now hold the titles that every team wants. However, The Wyatt Sicks made their return and called for an all-out war against the tag team division. Last week, the Motor City Machine Guns took on Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy. Despite their best attempt, they could not stop Uncle Howdy’s followers.

Taking matters into their own hands, The Profits announced on SmackDown that they were going to face The Wyatt Sicks with their tag team title on the line. This will be a tag team match on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. Fans have been vocal about WWE not using The Wyatt Sicks, and it looks like they took notes. Furthermore, there have been speculations that the title may not change hands. This is due to the fact that The Wyatt Sicks have not been featured on any PLE. The match could end in a no-contest or disqualification, leading to another title match at Night of Champions or SummerSlam.

#1. Zelina Vega vs. Giulia for the WWE Women’s United States Championship on SmackDown

Since Zelina Vega won the WWE Women’s United States Championship from Chelsea Green, WWE has not booked her well. Following her title win, she has been feuding with Green and the members of her group. This booking has become stale, and fans have called out WWE on it. This led to a title match between Giulia and Vega being scheduled on the upcoming SmackDown episode before Night of Champions.

Zelina Vega vs. Giulia [Image Credit: WWE's X account]

Fans have put Vega over, but the lacklustre booking has affected her status. Moreover, since her call-up to the main roster, Giulia has also not been booked in any significant feud. This match before Night of Champions could see the title change hands or a possible rematch at SummerSlam. Both women are talented, and a great match is expected by the fans.

