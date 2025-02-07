4 top WWE Superstars who missed the 2025 Royal Rumble match

The WWE Universe witnessed history as over 70 thousand fans packed Lucas Oil Stadium for the 38th annual Royal Rumble. From top to bottom, the card featured some moments that will not be forgotten anytime soon, with the highlight being Jey Uso winning the men's Rumble.

Trending

Some of the biggest names in pro wrestling participated in the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Alexa Bliss were just a few of the top stars who entered the Rumble. With that said, there were a few notable superstars who were left out. Today we take a look at those who missed the big event.

This is our list of 4 top WWE Superstars who missed the 2025 Royal Rumble:

#4 - 15-time WWE Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston has given fans some of the most incredible Royal Rumble moments. In 2012, The Miz attempted to eliminate Kofi, but his feet never touched the ground. Kofi walked on his hands, back to the stairs, and into the ring. There was also that time when Xavier Woods came to the rescue with a stack of pancakes in 2018. These are just a couple of Kofi's most memorable Rumble match feats.

Kingston voiced his frustrations to X the day before the Royal Rumble. He posted a video from the Indianapolis airport which was covered in WWE ads. Kofi pointed out that out of all the superstars featured on the ad posters, his face was missing. He mentioned, "when someone says Royal Rumble, you think of me."

#3 - 7-time Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Heading into the Royal Rumble, the WWE Universe speculated that several notable stars may return in the match. The most talked about possible returns on the women's side were Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. As we know, Charlotte was the only one of the two who made her return, ultimately winning the women's rumble.

Becky Lynch started her journey when WWE was restructuring its developmental brand from FCW to NXT. She played a pivotal role in the women's revolution en route to being one of the most dominant women of the modern era. It's been almost 9 months since we've seen Becky in action, and it now appears there were never any plans for her to be at the Royal Rumble. Hopefully "The Man" will be back sooner than later.

#2 - Former NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa

The Bloodline saga is arguably the best storyline in recent memory. Roman Reigns led the charge, flanked by a cast of incredible superstars who helped make this angle a massive success. One key component of the angle was Solo Sikoa.

After Roman Reigns dropped the title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, The Bloodline took a different creative direction, which allowed Solo Sikoa to step up to the role of self-proclaimed tribal chief. Following his Tribal Combat match with Reigns, it appears the company is shaking things up with the group.

During a recent episode of SmackDown, Solo walked out on his comrades without any explanation. We will have to wait and see which direction Triple H decides to take with "The Street Champion."

#1 - 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton

There is a reason why the piledriver is banned by some promotions and frowned upon by others. The maneuver has caused a plethora of serious injuries throughout the years, including the latest sustained by Randy Orton. During an episode of SmackDown back in November, The Legend Killer took a Package Piledriver from Kevin Owens, which resulted in a cervical cord injury. This was the last time fans saw Orton in action.

This year's Royal Rumble featured major superstars such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk. The WWE Universe was hopeful that Randy Orton would be another top name added to that list. However, The Viper was not in Indy for the PLE, leaving fans wondering when he would return.

Now that we are on the road to WrestleMania, Triple H, and company may have other plans for Orton, which will hopefully lead to a huge match at the biggest show of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback