4 undrafted WWE stars that should join SmackDown and 1 that should join RAW

After the Draft, SmackDown has who WWE might consider the two top stars in the company - Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair. However neither of them seem to have credible challengers on the blue brand.

Flair joins Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Shayna Baszler as the top four women on the blue brand. Banks and Naomi are former champions but management haven't shown much faith lately in Naomi or Baszler as singles Champions. For this reason, Smackdown needs reinforcements for the women's division.

Regardless of who holds the Universal Championship, there haven't been many credible challengers built up to challenge for the title. SmackDown needs some big names or potential future Champions on the roster, but they all stayed on RAW.

Some big WWE names like Brock Lesnar and Bayley were left undrafted. PWInsider recently reported that a few of those undrafted stars have been listed as part of RAW. That's according to WWE's internal list, but it is subject to change.

So which undrafted performers should join SmackDown and RAW? Here are four names that should be added to the blue brand's roster and one for RAW.

#5. Harry Smith has a history with some current SmackDown stars.

Jeff Lee @jeff_w_LEE Harry Smith Says He Is Back In WWE To Show How Much He Has Grown Over The Past Decade fightful.com/wrestling/dave… Harry Smith Says He Is Back In WWE To Show How Much He Has Grown Over The Past Decade fightful.com/wrestling/dave… https://t.co/OoPLWV0p0X

Harry Smith, the son of "the British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith, has been signed to the WWE for several months. He has wrestled in dark matches before SmackDown just as the likes of Xia Li, Austin Theory, and others did before the 2021 WWE Draft.

The Draft came and went and Smith's name was not mentioned. That could be for a few reasons. One is that he could be headed to either NXT or NXT UK as per original plans for his return. The Covid pandemic changed those plans. .

Some recent reports came out stating that Smith was recovering from COVID. Because of that, he was left undrafted by RAW and SmackDown. Once he is fully recovered, however, the son of the British Bulldog should join SmackDown.

Harry Smith @DBSmithjr Keep getting more and more Jakked each day. Steady diet of Persian food and Puppy Power. 😜🐶💪💪💥 The Tosa Inu will be back in action very soon…..Activity is expected. 🐶🇯🇵🏋️‍♀️🇬🇧🇨🇦🇺🇸🤼‍♀️🔥 Keep getting more and more Jakked each day. Steady diet of Persian food and Puppy Power. 😜🐶💪💪💥 The Tosa Inu will be back in action very soon…..Activity is expected. 🐶🇯🇵🏋️‍♀️🇬🇧🇨🇦🇺🇸🤼‍♀️🔥 https://t.co/M37y37twcX

Physically, Smith is an imposing figure. He's six feet, five inches tall, and over 240 pounds. That makes him bigger than Roman Reigns. If WWE booked it right, Smith could be a potential challenger for the Tribal Chief.

If that is too much too soon for his return, then he could be placed in the singles or tag team division. He was known more as a tag team wrestler during his initial run in WWE from 2006-2011. While Cesaro should be a main-eventer, the two could form a tag team. Both tagged with Tyson Kidd and are friends with him outside of the ring.

Since WWE loves familial ties, they could also work Smith into an angle alongside Natalya. The two are cousins and worked together during his first run. SmackDown needs big names and challengers for Reigns. Smith could be one if he joins SmackDown.

