4 WrestleMania 41 matches that are set for Night One & 3 that will happen on Night Two

WWE WrestleMania 41 is fast approaching and more matches continue to take shape and be added to the card. With seven matches already confirmed for the premium live event, the excitement will be present for both nights.

WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place this year at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two-night affair, set for April 19 and 20, will have top stars performing on the card like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rolins, Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, and more. Due to the star-studded card, both nights will be equally exciting.

In this list, we will look at the matches set for Nights One and Two of WWE WrestleMania 41:

#7. The personal feud between Kevin Owens and Randy Orton will reach its conclusion on Night One

Another non-title match that will occur at WrestleMania 41 is Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton. Their feud began months ago and will finally conclude at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

KO and Orton were tag team partners until Owens felt betrayed after the veteran chose to side with Cody Rhodes who teamed up with Roman Reigns. In November, The Prizefighter injured The Viper, causing the latter to miss months of action. Orton made his return at the Elimination Chamber PLE and both men have exchanged blows since then, making their match a must-see affair.

#6. Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton will be part of Night One

As of this writing, only two women's matches have been announced for WrestleMania 41. Just like Bianca Belair and IYO SKY's Women's World Championship bout, a WWE Women's Championship match will also be on the card.

Charlotte Flair made her grand return at the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble and won the match, choosing to face Tiffany Stratton in the weeks that followed. Both women have been creating chaos on SmackDown since, and it will be interesting to see if a new champion will be crowned at WrestleMania

#5. Night one will feature a World Heavyweight Championship match

Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match in what many considered the biggest upset in the premium live event's history, especially since John Cena was the person he shared the ring with during the final moments of the bout.

Unsurprisingly, The Yeet Master chose longtime rival and the current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther as his WrestleMania 41 opponent. Things quickly escalated between both men after The Ring General brutally attacked Jimmy Uso on RAW, fueling more tension for the upcoming World Title bout. With Night Two likely featuring the Undisputed WWE Title bout, the creative might add this match to Night One to even things out.

#4. The main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One will be a major Triple Threat Match

Expand Tweet

Several championships will be defended at The Show of Shows, but the triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk toppled them and earned them a spot at the main event.

The rivalry between the three stems from their history and backstage tension. During the contract signing for this match on a recent episode of SamckDown, Paul Heyman revealed that this bout will close the show. If the Undisputed Title match will be the main event of Night Two, this match will likely be the main event of the first night of 'Mania 41.

#3. Night Two will see AJ Styles in action

Another former champion who will be in action at the upcoming premium live event is none other than AJ Styles. As someone who has been in the industry for a long time, he shared the ring with multiple stars already, but he will meet a new face this year in Logan Paul.

Both men had several clashes on RAW in the past few weeks, and things escalated this week when the segment between them ended in a brawl, with Adam Pearce confirming the match soon after.

#2. Night Two might feature an unannounced match for the Women's World Championship

Expand Tweet

After Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber this year, she was set to battle for the Women's World Championship, which is currently held by IYO SKY. The Damage CTRL member defeated Rhea Ripley for the title on RAW after the Chamber. However, it seems like there will be changes in the title match.

Although the match is currently set between The EST of WWE and The Genius of the SKY, The Eradicator is still making her presence known. As per reports, it might turn into a Triple Threat and might take place on the second night of The Show of Shows.

#1. The long-awaited Undisputed WWE Championship match will likely headline WrestleMania 41 Night Two

With Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins likely headlining the first night of The Show of Shows, the second night remains available. Although no announcement has been made yet, it has been assumed that Cody Rhodes and John Cena will be the main eventers of the card.

The biggest thing in wrestling history in recent years took place at the beginning of this year when John Cena turned heel by attacking The American Nightmare and aligning with The Rock. Both men have had verbal exchanges in the past few weeks, and things got physical this week on RAW. From the looks of it, there is no spot on the card that deserves this match other than the main event.

