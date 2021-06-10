4 wrestlers who had to retire prematurely due to injury and 3 who came back

This sport is a dangerous one, as we've seen many wrestlers retire early due to unfortunate injuries. Wrestling may be a scripted sport, but the athleticism, coordination, precision, and cooperation needed to make sure that wrestlers don't injure each other is very much a real talent that should be admired.

But even then, with everyone doing everything right, accidents can still happen and wrestlers can still pick up injuries in the ring. Most wrestlers are able to recover from these freak accidents with time off or surgery if they're lucky. But the unlucky ones may see their careers cut prematurely short.

A number of wrestlers have been permanently sidelined due to injuries that they've picked up, either because they can physically no longer wrestle, or because doing so would potentially cause further damage, or even risk their lives.

But there are also a few miracle stories where a wrestler has managed to overcome what should've been, and often was at the time, a career-ending injury to return.

We'll be taking a look at both wrestlers who have been forced into retirement through injury and wrestlers who have defied all odds to return.

#7 Retired: Lio Rush prematurely retires after only just appearing for AEW

Lio Rush

Lio Rush is a professional wrestler who just oozes potential so it's no wonder he was snapped up by WWE. Rush would win a WWE United Kingdom Championship Invitational and the Cruiserweight Title during his time with WWE, but would eventually get released from the company.

Rush would go on to make appearances for several wrestling promotions on the independent circuit as well as some of the other big non-WWE companies like Major League Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling and most recently, All Elite Wrestling.

However, shortly after his AEW debut as part of the Casino Battle Royal match, Rush announced that he had picked up an injury during that match and had consequently decided to retire.

Read Also: What is an AC joint separation (injury that forced Lio Rush to retire)

Rush had previously signed a contract with NJPW and has said that once he's healed he'll fulfill his obligations with them before hanging up his boots for good and focussing on his family.

