4 Wrestling Rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: 16-Time Champion returning to WWE sooner than expected, Major change in Roman Reigns' opponent for Money in the Bank 2022?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true, and those we hope aren't. It's the post-Hell in a Cell edition, and this week will feature a bit of fallout from that and news about the coming months.

We're entering an action-packed summer in the world of wrestling, and there is a lot to look forward to. As for this edition, it includes news about the return of a record-breaking champion, constant changes in plans for a certain star, changes in plans for Roman Reigns, the future of a popular AEW star, and a former world title contender potentially returning to WWE, among other things. Let's begin:

#4. Hope is true: Charlotte Flair returning to WWE sooner than expected?

The record-breaking Women's Champion was written off TV with an injury

Charlotte Flair has been out of action ever since WrestleMania Backlash this past May. After suffering an "injury" during her loss to Ronda Rousey, she was written out of action.

It was used as a reason for her to take time off so she could get married to Andrade El Idolo. She is taking a well-deserved hiatus. However, that break may only last a month longer.

Wrestlingnews.co pointed out that WWE is already advertising Charlotte Flair for the July 15th episode of SmackDown.

Sportskeeda's Vivek Sharma wrote:

"WWE is already preparing for her return. Charlotte is advertised for a SmackDown episode on July 15 in Orlando, Florida."

We hope this is true because it will be right on time for the build-up to SummerSlam, which will take place at the end of July.

#3. Hope isn't true: A major change in plans for Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank 2022?

The Bloodline has been running strong

Roman Reigns didn't have a match at Hell in a Cell 2022. However, that is expected to change at Money in the Bank as he has been rumored to face Riddle for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

It now appears that the plans may have changed again. Dave Meltzer noted on the Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE may have changed their plans for Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank 2022:

"But, the plan was for it to be… They are doing the match. The plan was to do it in Vegas, which, of course, as you recall, the plan for Vegas was Roman Reigns against Riddle. Now, Roman Reigns is not necessarily off that show, but Roman Reigns and Riddle is probably off the show, but they can always change their minds. They can change everything tomorrow," said Dave Meltzer.

He reiterated his point in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stating that the match is unlikely to happen. We hope this isn't true because Riddle vs. Reigns would be a great way to elevate the former, even if he isn't going to win.

However, Bobby Lashley seemed to signal his desire for a title shot after his win at Hell in a Cell, so that could be another alternative direction.

#3. Hope is true: The possible reason why WWE allowed Cody Rhodes to wrestle at Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes had an all-time classic with a torn pectoral muscle

Cody Rhodes earned the respect of the wrestling world when he entered Hell in a Cell with a torn pectoral muscle before putting on the performance of a lifetime in his win over Seth Rollins. It was an instant classic and has been dubbed one of the best Hell in a Cell matches in years.

Many were surprised that WWE made Cody Rhodes wrestle, but a report from Wrestlingnews.co stated that it was The American Nightmare who insisted on wrestling despite officials telling him that they could put an alternate plan in place.

In a Tweet by Wrestlingnews.co, it was reported that the reason WWE let him wrestle was that he couldn't have done more damage anyway:

"The reasoning for why Cody was cleared to wrestle is because he can’t do more damage to his completely torn pec. There were some high risk spots (moonsault) that were scrapped from the match."

We hope this is true because it led to an all-time classic. We also hope that Rhodes takes as much time to recover as he possibly can.

#2. Hope isn't true: WWE flip-flops Lacey Evans again?

Lacey Evans has yet to make her proper return

Lacey Evans still doesn't seem to have a defined brand. While her promos began playing on SmackDown, it was revealed that she would be moving over to RAW. This has seemingly changed again, as a report from PWInsider revealed that she has been internally shifted back to SmackDown.

Sportskeeda's Hazel Pagador wrote:

"According to Mike Johnson from PWInsider, Lacey [Evans] won't be continuing her career in RAW as she has shifted back to the blue brand over the last 48 hours."

We hope this isn't true because WWE needs a definitive plan and place for Lacey Evans to plan future championship feuds.

#2. Hope is true: The potential date on which MJF could sign with WWE

MJF is considered one of the pillars of AEW

MJF has been in the headlines following his incredible promo on Dynamite. He has made no secret of the fact that when his contract reaches its expiry date, he will listen to offers from WWE.

MJF, in the eyes of many, is the perfect WWE Superstar due to his emphasis on character work and promos over his in-ring ability. He certainly has all the potential in the world and has proven to be an invaluable talent. According to Sean Ross Sapp, the beginning of 2024 is when MJF could become a free agent.

Sportskeeda's Matt Black wrote:

"According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, MJF's contract is officially up on January 1 of 2024, so he would feasibly be able to appear for the company at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble."

We hope this is true because it will likely set a precedent for talent control over their own destinies. It will also give MJF the best contract possible.

#1. Hope isn't true: No progress with Sasha Banks and Naomi

It has been a while now since the Sasha Banks-Naomi incident took place. During that time, they have been stripped of their titles and haven't appeared on TV since. Appearing on live programming even seems to be a far stretch as the duo are reportedly yet to come to terms with WWE over what happened.

Company officials are allegedly not happy with the duo over the incident. In a new report on Fightful Select, it seems that neither party is close to coming to a solution. Sportskeeda's Matt Black wrote:

"In an update from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, according to people he has spoken to within WWE, they've "not heard of much, if any, communication between the two sides." But Sapp was able to confirm that the company has canceled all upcoming travel plans for both Banks and Naomi. This certainly lends credence to this problem not going away anytime soon."

We hope this isn't true because it's unfortunate that two incredible superstars are being wasted on the sidelines over an issue that can be resolved.

#1. Hope is true: Cesaro's possible future

Cesaro has been a free agent for a while now. His contract with WWE simply expired, and there has been a lot of speculation as to whether he will join his friends in AEW. Even Tony Khan has spoken highly of him.

However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cesaro is likely to re-sign with his former employer:

"It’s not known if AEW made an offer for him but Tony Khan has spoke highly of him. But with the size of some of the new contracts WWE has given, there is the feeling a guy like Cesaro, in his early 40s, will return because he’s comfortable with WWE even though he recognizes he’ll never be used on top, but there’s nothing definite in that direction."

We hope this is true because as unfortunate as it is that Cesaro might never be a top star, he can still have a satisfying, Hall of Fame-worthy career.

