4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: 2-time WWE Champion set to face Roman Reigns; disappointing plans for WrestleMania 38 main event?

#4. Hope is true: WWE has a big match planned for Roman Reigns down the line

There aren't many credible opponents left for Roman Reigns on SmackDown - not ones that can realistically dethrone him anyway. Over the course of his Universal title run, Roman Reigns has defeated the likes of Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, John Cena and Brock Lesnar, among others.

Roman Reigns has run through everyone, and the decision to have him retain on all occasions was generally well-accepted by fans. The only problem with Roman Reigns' current run is that he is a bit too far above anybody else.

One name who can credibly dethrone him, however, is two-time WWE champion Drew McIntyre. It was this time last year when McIntyre was in his second WWE title reign, and he is now a SmackDown superstar.

However, he was written off TV at WWE Day 1 after beating Madcap Moss and suffering an assault. Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR) that there are still plans for a Roman Reigns-Drew McIntyre match, which is why the Scotsman won at Day 1:

"I don't think anyone believed for a second he (Madcap Moss) was going to beat Drew McIntyre. It's funny because with Drew McIntyre being hurt, you know, they could have done it, but they didn't even dare do it. I wouldn't have either because, at the end of the day, the plan is still supposed to be Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns at some point. So he shouldn't be losing to Madcap Moss even if he is going to be hurt. Hopefully, the injury is not too bad."

Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions.Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions. Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. https://t.co/5Bju1faAW8

We hope this is true because it's a match that needs to happen as soon as possible. Hopefully, they meet at a marquee WrestleMania main event-caliber match and not a regular pay-per-view bout with Reigns predictably retaining the Universal title.

