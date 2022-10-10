4 Wrestling Rumors we hope are true & 3 we hope aren't: 3-Time Champion set to return to WWE after 3 years, Vince McMahon's original plans for the end of Roman Reigns' title reign

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true, and those we hope aren't. It's been a wild week in the wrestling world, and we're coming off an incredible Extreme Rules premium live event.

Bray Wyatt's return has caused all the headlines, which means it shouldn't surprise you that several of our rumors this week deal with the fallout of his return to WWE and what lies ahead.

Apart from Wyatt, we bring to you plans for major returns, injury updates, Roman Reigns' Universal title reign, the 2023 Royal Rumble winners, and more. Let's get right into it!

#4. Hope is true: Another major name set to return to WWE after Bray Wyatt

He has the whole world in his hands

Ever since Triple H took over creative in July 2022, the floodgates have been open for quite a few released stars to return. Some of the big names include Dexter Lumis, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Braun Strowman, and the biggest one yet - Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt's return to the company has sent fans buzzing, and his return looks to be leading to another one.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer recently reported that the 32-year-old Bo Dallas, brother of Bray Wyatt, is also set to make his WWE return very soon. Dallas last appeared on WWE TV in 2019 and was released in 2021.

Although it has only been over a year since his release, it has been nearly three since he actually appeared.

We hope this is true because it will be interesting to see what he could have in store.

#3. Hope isn't true: Vince McMahon had no plans for the end of Roman Reigns' run?

There seems to be no end in sight for Roman Reigns' incredible Universal title reign. It seems to be a foregone conclusion that he will have the title with him until WrestleMania 39, at the very least next year.

Fightful enquired with people backstage about the possibility of Cody Rhodes ending Reigns' Universal title run.

Sean Ross Sapp reported on Fightful that while many believed Cody Rhodes was the favorite to dethrone Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon himself wanted The Tribal Chief to embark on a long reign as the double champion - meaning that we haven't steered from his vision just yet.

We hope this isn't true, but we can only wait and see and hope that there are solid plans for the end of Roman Reigns' title run.

#3. Hope is true: How Johnny Gargano conducted himself before WWE return

Johnny Wrestling is embroiled in a feud with Austin Theory on RAW

Johnny Gargano was very smart with how he handled things in 2021. Rather than wait to jump ship to AEW to be just another name, he bided his time while spending time with his family. Ultimately, the opportunity came at the right time for his return to the company.

Sean Ross Sapp revealed on Fightful Select that Johnny Gargano handled himself with incredible professionalism with regard to his WWE exit, which is exactly why the door was open for him once Triple H took over creative.

We hope this is true because this is the best way to handle situations, and it was better for him not to go to AEW.

#2. Hope isn't true: Becky Lynch spotted backstage and an update on her return

Becky Lynch hasn't been seen since RAW after SummerSlam 2022. She officially turned babyface at the Biggest Party of the Summer but had to step away from the competition due to a shoulder injury that she suffered during her match Bianca Belair.

WWE only reported that she will be out for "several" months, and not much else has been mentioned of it. She was seen backstage last week on RAW.

PWInsider stated that there is no current known timeline for Becky Lynch's return from injury.

We hope this isn't true, but it's probably for the best if she takes as much time as she needs to recover rather than rushing her return.

#2. Hope is true: Backstage reaction to Bray Wyatt's WWE return

Bray Wyatt's return is already being labeled as one of the greatest in WWE history

Bray Wyatt's return has gotten everybody buzzing. It wasn't just the WWE fans, but even the roster and others who had a positive response. It should come as no surprise,then that people backstage were happy with how things played out.

According to a report from Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, people backstage were happy about the way the return played out and the buzz that was created as a result of it.

We hope this is true because everybody behind the return made it as great as it was, and while fans shouldn't be surprised that major teases resulted in a satisfying payoff, it sums up the state of WWE TV for years.

#1. Hope isn't true: Becky Lynch or 36-year-old star penciled in for Royal Rumble victory

Will Becky Lynch become the first-ever 2-time Royal Rumble winner?

While Becky Lynch is reportedly going to be out for several months, it was also reported that her injury wasn't as serious as it was made out to be and that she could return sooner than expected.

This means that she could be back in time for the Royal Rumble 2023, and if she is a surprise entrant, then she could be a favorite to win it for the second time. Another option is Charlotte Flair, as there are reportedly plans for The Queen to take on Bianca Belair at WrestleMania and for Lynch to face SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

According to a Tweet from Xero News, WWE is planning for either Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair to win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble.

We hope this isn't true because it would be better for a first-time winner rather than a repeat of 2019 or 2020.

#1. Hope is true: Two stars hinted at joining Bray Wyatt's faction

Who were the men behind the costumes?

Bray Wyatt may not be alone upon his return to WWE. Given that we saw the six faces of Wyatt in the form of old characters and Firefly Fun House puppets, there has been a lot of speculation about whether he will form a faction.

Seth Rollins and Liv Morgan turning their Twitter profile pictures (and cover photos) black was an indication of this.

At first, Grayson Waller put out a tweet, many felt that he resembled Mercy the Buzzard, leading to speculation that he could join Bray Wyatt's faction. NXT's Joe Gacy also put out a tweet immediately after Wyatt's return, and he has been posting cryptic tweets for a while.

Given that Gacy's character falls into a similar line to Bray Wyatt's, it is also believed that he could be joining the faction.

We hope this is true because those two would be a good fit for Wyatt's faction.

