4 Wrestling Rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: 3-Time World Champion to return to WWE after over 12 months, WWE cancels the return of Daniel Bryan's former ally?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. It's been an action-packed September so far as we reach the halfway point of the month, and we're now amid the build-up to Clash at the Castle 2022.

This week's rumors involve big changes to the WWE regime under Triple H. More released names are set to return to the company, major backstage changes, canceled plans, a potential burial of a champion, and more. Let's get right into it:

#4. Hope is true: WWE is looking to re-sign Bray Wyatt

The Fiend wrestled his final match at WrestleMania 37 in 2021

Bray Wyatt hasn't wrestled since his WWE release over a year ago. There was speculation about him joining AEW and at one point, Impact Wrestling. However, one report stated that his price demand was far too high as he was earning in millions before his release.

With Vince McMahon now gone, there seems to be a better chance of him finally returning.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE is now far likey to bring back Bray Wyatt under Triple H's creative regime. While it's reportedly still a while away from happening, there are talks to bring him back.

We hope this is true because WWE is truly the best fit for a talent like Bray Wyatt.

#3. Hope isn't true: WWE canceled the return of Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson's former ally

Has Bryan Danielson been a success in AEW?

Bryan Danielson fka Daniel Bryan has now been in AEW for nearly a year, and he has spent a portion of that out with an injury. However, his veteran presence seems to be highly respected backstage, with some believing that his backstage role has been more impactful than his on-screen one.

Whatever it may be, he certainly had a successful, Hall of Fame-worthy run with WWE and the only unfortunate part of it was that he couldn't say his farewell in front of an audience.

One of his final alliances happened in early 2020 when he aligned with Drew Gulak, whom he defeated before shaking hands. Gulak was last seen in late May 2022.

A report from Fightful has revealed that Drew Gulak was supposed to return on an episode of SmackDown, but his appearance was canceled for unknown reasons.

We hope this isn't true because Gulak is a great talent who can be utilized across different roles.

#3. Hope is true: WWE interested in signing AEW star

Triple H is interested in a certain 27-year-old star

The peak of released superstars jumping from WWE to AEW seems to be over. Cody Rhodes opened the gates for the transition to be the other way around, and we could be seeing a slow shift in the trend.

With Vince McMahon now gone, there are undoubtedly several superstars who will be willing to return. However, the company hasn't lost its focus on signing young talent.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is reportedly interested in signing Konosuke Takeshita:

"It’s not like he’ll be here for a year and then they can never use him again. So the fact that they don’t have him under a five-year deal or anything like that, shouldn’t be incumbent on (how they use him). I don’t know what his deal is with DDT. WWE, if he doesn’t have a full-time deal somewhere… WWE is looking for a big Japanese guy as we speak, and this guy’s got some size, and he’s young, and he’s got a good body, and he’s a fantastic wrestler. So somebody there may stumble upon him and be interested, because he’s exactly what they’re looking for." (H/T WrestleTalk)

We hope this is true because fans across the world have only seen a portion of what Takeshita is capable of. He is a huge star in the making.

#2. Hope isn't true: Gunther was set for a burial before the regime change

Gunther is one of the most heavily-pushed wrestlers in WWE on its blue brand. He is already being praised as the best Intercontinental Champion in six years, and if his reign continues, then he will likely be considered the best champion of the past decade atleast.

His recent title defense against Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown added credibility to him and increased his star power. However, that may not have happened under the old regime.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, there was a point where the old regime wanted to bury Gunther:

"Following his appearance on RAW on 7/4, those in power at the time really soured on Gunther for whatever ridiculous reason. To the point where a burial on TV was coming. Just a month later and quite the difference…" the report said.

We hope this isn't true because Gunther has been one of the breakout stars of 2022. It would have been a huge mistake to bury him.

#2. Hope is true: John Laurinaitis terminated from WWE

John Laurinaitis has been the subject of controversy for years now, mainly because of his approach as the Head of Talent relations. He was investigated separately in one of the first allegations made regarding Vince McMahon and the "hush-money" payments made to other female employees.

With Vince McMahon gone, it seemed only a matter of time before Laurinaitis was shown the door. That day has finally come, and it happened quietly without many fans even realizing it.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider noted that John Laurinaitis was recently released from his contract.

We hope this is true because while we don't hope for people to lose their jobs, the current direction of the company is far more promising.

#1. Hope isn't true: Drew McIntyre working through an injury?

Drew McIntyre is set to headline Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre is set to headline Clash at the Castle against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. It will be the first stadium show that WWE has had in the UK in over thirty years, and there is a lot of buzz about the show.

However, things aren't looking good for McIntyre from a health perspective. Fightful reported that Drew McIntyre is working through an injury and has been pulled from recent live events:

"Fightful can confirm that Drew McIntyre has been working through a rough back injury that led to him being pulled from the road this weekend. Surgery isn't expected, and he's still planned for Clash at the Castle.", tweeted Sean Ross Sapp

We hope this isn't true because his presence at Clash of the Castle is necessary. We hope that the injury isn't as bad as it seems.

#1. Hope is true: WWE's plans for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 as of now

Will Roman Reigns hold the Universal Championship until 2023?

Three things are certain in life - death, taxes, and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania. While we're aware that he didn't headline the show in 2019 and 2020, his presence in the main event is guaranteed now that WWE is sticking to the two-night WrestleMania format.

Next year's WrestleMania could see Reigns have his biggest match yet as there have long been rumors about The Rock returning to face his cousin. But is that still the plan in mind?

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that the plan is still for Roman Reigns to face The Rock:

"It's the plan. It's 100% the plan for this year (WrestleMania 39). But the idea is, it's the plan if he can do it. We're still months away, months and months away. So many opportunities and things like that may come up that are far more important than WrestleMania," reported Dave Meltzer. H/t WrestleTalk

We hope this is true because Reigns vs The Rock is the biggest possible match that we can see today. A good alternative would be Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns.

