4 Wrestling Rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: 6-Time Tag Team Champion listed as #2 babyface on RAW, WWE legend absent due to medical problems?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true, and those we hope aren't. It's been a happening week in the world of WWE, and the post-WrestleMania season is rolling in full steam.

The build to WrestleMania Backlash has begun. This week's edition features some interesting backstage notes on superstars getting pushed, plans for Roman Reigns and his Universal Championship reign, a popular rising star signing a new contract, medical issues of a WWE legend, and more. Let's begin:

#4. Hope is true: The superstar who WWE views as the #2 babyface on RAW

WWE Official Adam Pearce and Chairman Vince McMahon

Monday Night RAW is in a tricky position. Now that the tag team championships are on the verge of being unified, there is a lot of speculation about whether WWE plans to end the brand split.

Either way, there's no shortage of top talent on the company's flagship show. They have often struggled to produce top babyfaces, but the Red brand has a plethora of former and potential future world champions.

Cody Rhodes belongs to the latter, and he is reportedly in a good position on the card. According to PWInsider, Rhodes is listed internally as the #2 babyface on RAW, only behind former two-time WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Sportskeeda's Prityush Haldar wrote:

"Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Cody Rhodes is listed as the number two babyface on the RAW roster, second only to Bobby Lashley, who is slotted in at the number one position. The Phenomenal One AJ Styles occupies the slot for the third top babyface on RAW."

We hope this is true because Rhodes can eventually surpass Bobby Lashley, and he is in a prime position to be a pivotal challenger to Roman Reigns down the line.

#3. Hope isn't true: Rey Mysterio has medical issues

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio was recently absent from Monday Night RAW. At WrestleMania 38, he teamed up with Dominik Mysterio in a losing effort to The Miz and Logan Paul. Dominik Mysterio faced The Miz and has been active, while his father was recently missing despite being advertised.

According to Dave Meltzer on an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the WWE legend reportedly has medical issues. Sportskeeda's Saunak Nag wrote:

"However, the former World Heavyweight Champion [Rey Mysterio] wasn't present at ringside due to a medical problem. Dave Meltzer confirmed the news on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. There's been no update on the exact issue, and WWE announced nothing during the show. WWE initially planned for Rey to take on Veer this week after his brutal attack on The Mysterios. Due to Rey's medical condition, Dominik replaced his father in the face-off. The date of Rey's return is still unknown."

We hope this isn't true because it's unfortunate timing for the veteran Rey Mysterio to suffer an injury. Hopefully, it's a minor one. and he's back soon.

#3. Hope is true: The reason why the Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania was so short

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

WWE fans were surprised when the main event of WrestleMania 38 ended so abruptly. Given that it was advertised as the "biggest WrestleMania match of all time," many expected the bout to go on longer than it did.

Other reports claimed that an injury was the reason why the match ended when it did. However, that may not be the case. Dave Meltzer of WON confirmed that the original plan was always to have a short match:

“That’s not even true. That was the match. That was the match that was laid out.” Meltzer added, “That’s the nature of the way they put Lesnar matches together which is boom boom boom, big move big move…it was not a bad match by any means. It was a Brock Lesnar match, no different from many others.”

We hope this is true because that's the best way to handle Brock Lesnar matches. With that said, Reigns and Lesnar simply don't have enough chemistry to reproduce the first match they had against each other in 2015 - the best of their lengthy series.

#2. Hope isn't true: WWE's plans for Gunther on SmackDown

Gunther with "Ludwig Kaiser"

Gunther made his debut on the SmackDown after WrestleMania alongside the recently renamed Ludwig Kaiser - his Imperium faction member. It seemed as though Kaiser was to serve as a manager/hypeman for Gunther while the record-breaking former Champion made his rise on the main roster. However, the original plan seems to have changed.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the current plan is for Gunther to be in a tag team with Ludwig Kaiser:

“It’s interesting that they are going with them as a tag team and not Gunther as a single, which surprises me greatly, especially because the original plan was separate brands.” (H/T Wrestletalk)

We hope this isn't true because Gunther is better off as a singles star than a tag team specialist. With that said, there's always room for them to split and for Gunther to get a singles run down the line.

#2. Hope is true: Shawn Michaels-backed superstar signs a new contract with WWE

Shawn Michaels has been handling NXT

Shawn Michaels has been in charge of NXT during Triple H's absence. Michaels has direct input and, given his position, is aware of which superstars to back on-screen and off-screen.

One such star is Wendy Choo, who was in the Tian Sha storyline as Mei Ying. With the rebranding into NXT 2.0, she became the more light-hearted Wendy Choo character.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Wendy Choo has reportedly re-signed with WWE:

"Following her impressive run to the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals, WWE sources informed Sapp that the company had signed [Wendy] Choo to a new contract at some point last year, although the length of the new deal is currently unknown."

We hope this is true because she is a talent who will excel when given the right opportunity. She has recently been embroiled on-screen with NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and her Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

#1. Hope isn't true: WWE's plans for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship run

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for nearly 600 days now. There hasn't been anybody better than him, and he has walked in and walked out of two consecutive WrestleManias as the Universal Champion.

This time around, he walked out with the WWE Championship as well, unifying both world championships. The big question is as to what the end game of this historic run will be.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE doesn't have any plans in place for the conclusion of Roman Reigns' World title run

"Unless Roman has something in writing guaranteeing he’ll be champion for a length of time, there are no guarantees. Just no plans otherwise, right now, today."

We hope this isn't true because it will lead to the run inevitably getting stale soon. There needs to be a plan in place for his reign to end.

#1. Hope is true: Alexa Bliss' position on the RAW roster

Alexa Bliss seems to be in a bit of an odd position. She made her in-ring return at the Elimination Chamber 2022 but lost to Bianca Belair in the final face-off to determine Becky Lynch's opponent.

Alexa Bliss is also a babyface who has been in a bit of a character transition. She recently got married, explaining her absence from WWE TV. A report has stated her position on the RAW women's roster.

According to a report from PWInsider, Alexa Bliss is internally listed as the #2 female babyface on RAW:

"A report from PWInsider has claimed that Alexa Bliss is internally listed as the number two babyface on the RAW roster. Bianca Belair is first, while Rhea Ripley is third. Becky Lynch tops the heel side, while former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina are below her."

We hope this is true because it puts her in a great position as she is set to make her return soon.

