4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: FOX "pressurizing" WWE to bring back 8-time World Champion, Controversial finish planned for top Survivor Series match?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. It's a big week ahead in WWE as we gear up for Survivor Series 2021.

This week's edition includes original plans for an AEW star to face Big E at SummerSlam 2021. Certain WWE stars have reportedly asked for their release, while the company has "forgotten" a popular SmackDown star.

There is backstage news on Vince McMahon and more WWE releases, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's salary, big plans for a break-up feud, and more:

#4. Hope is true: The reason why WWE is bringing Brock Lesnar back early

The suspended Brock Lesnar vows to buy a ringside seat in Los Angeles for @WWE Friday Night Smackdown on December 10!

Brock Lesnar was suspended by WWE official Adam Pearce on SmackDown before getting fined a whopping $1 million. This was WWE's way of extending the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar feud, one that is supposedly going to culminate at WrestleMania 38 in the main event of one of the two nights.

The suspension would originally have written Brock Lesnar off TV for the rest of 2021, with The Beast Incarnate already having been advertised for the 2022 Royal Rumble. However, Staples Center in Los Angeles put out a tweet advertising that Brock Lesnar was going to buy a ringside ticket for SmackDown on December 10.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is only bringing Brock Lesnar back early because of pressure from Fox Executives, some of whom will reportedly be in attendance:

'[Brock] Lesnar will be returning on the 12/10 Smackdown in Los Angeles. The idea is he’s going to buy a ringside ticket. This show is a major one because they are running the show in that city largely for FOX executives to get a major FOX show in FOX’s home base. Lesnar is obviously one of the key people they are interested in, and it’ll likely be the start to build Lesnar for the Rumble show,'' said Meltzer.

We hope this is true because of the better utilization of Brock Lesnar. Since his return to WWE, he has only made a handful of appearances and suffered one defeat to Roman Reigns.

It will be interesting to see what direction WWE takes with Brock Lesnar at the 2022 Royal Rumble. If he enters the Men's Royal Rumble match, he could be the favorite to win it again.

