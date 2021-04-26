4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: Top star being built as Brock Lesnar's return opponent, 5-Time World Champion wants to leave WWE soon?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. In a lighter edition this week, we cover injuries that happened in WWE, plans post-WrestleMania, returns, releases, and much more!

Let's start with Brock Lesnar and his potential return to WWE:

#4. Hope is true: WWE building a top RAW star as Brock Lesnar's next opponent?

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar hasn't been in WWE for over a year now, and since he rarely competes past WrestleMania season, the natural assumption is that he will be back for SummerSlam 2021.

He isn't even under a WWE contract, but that doesn't seem to be a problem. Since WWE is now confident that Lesnar won't return to the UFC, his return to the squared circle seems inevitable.

Many were hoping that 2021 would be the year that we finally get to see the dream match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar, and we might be a step closer. According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, Lashley's victory over Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania wasn't a vote of no-confidence for the latter, but WWE building The All-Mighty up as an opponent to Lesnar:

''I have to think that finish was part of building Lashley for a match with Brock Lesnar more than it was any kind of no-confidence vote in McIntyre,'' said Wade Keller of PWTorch.

We hope this is true because 2021 might be WWE's final chance at booking a dream Lashley vs. Lesnar match. Bobby Lashley stated that he returned to WWE in 2018 for the Brock Lesnar match, and now that he is the WWE Champion, there is no better time than SummerSlam.

Given that Lashley might be in the midst of his only World Title reign in WWE, this would be a big reward for him - win or lose.

