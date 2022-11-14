4 Wrestling Rumors we hope are true, and 3 we hope aren't: Triple H in talks with old rival for WrestleMania 39 return, 22-year veteran set to miss WWE Royal Rumble?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true, and those we hope aren't. This is the month's second edition, and we're already nearly halfway through November. We're less than two weeks away from Survivor Series: WarGames, with a lot to look forward to.

This week's edition is rather Triple H-centric due to his involvement as the head of creative on the WWE main roster. This includes his plans for an old rival and icon, John Cena, to return at WrestleMania 39, his changed views on a top RAW faction, abruptly ending a big feud, the company's plans for Austin Theory, and more. Let's get right into it:

#4. Hope is true: Triple H in talks with an old rival for a WrestleMania 39 return

Triple H @TripleH

Enjoy YOUR night on I’ve had the pleasure of calling him a coworker, a competitor, and most importantly, a friend. Congratulations on 20 years, @JohnCena Enjoy YOUR night on #WWERaw I’ve had the pleasure of calling him a coworker, a competitor, and most importantly, a friend. Congratulations on 20 years, @JohnCena! Enjoy YOUR night on #WWERaw! https://t.co/GuX0gehbiy

Triple H has seemingly been in contact with his old rival John Cena, with whom he headlined WrestleMania in 2006. 16 years have passed since then, and the two icons have entered different stages in their lives.

With Triple H being the head of creative on the WWE main roster, he is seemingly interested in bringing the former franchise player back for a one-off match.

RSN reported that John Cena has been in talks with Triple H and co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan regarding a return for WrestleMania 39:

"The Road to WrestleMania is starting soon and John Cena is a part of the conversation. We have been able to confirm that Cena has spoken to Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan about doing something at WrestleMania 39 in SoFi Stadium."

We hope this is true because a star like John Cena would make a big difference for WWE at WrestleMania despite over 100,000 tickets already having been sold over two nights.

#3. Hope isn't true: WWE veteran Natalya set to miss Royal Rumble 2023?

Natalya is a 22-year veteran

Natalya was recently written off WWE TV after Shayna Baszler destroyed her nose, leaving it a bloody mess. However, this was an angle used to fix a genuine issue, which means that the former Women's Champion will be out of action for a while.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the WWE veteran will likely miss out on the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match:

"Natalya suffered a dislocated nose and needed surgery on 11/7. She will be out of action a minimum of three months and perhaps a little longer because they will be waiting for it to fully heal and this isn’t the three weeks back after ankle surgery she did a few years back to prove she could." (H/T WrestleTalk)

We hope this isn't true because the Women's Royal Rumble often needs big spots to be filled, and that is one big guaranteed spot that is now vacant.

#3. Hope is true: Triple H's turnaround regarding The Judgment Day

Finn Bálor @FinnBalor The Judgment Day are in town,

Step up … and get dropped down! The Judgment Day are in town,Step up … and get dropped down! https://t.co/FnVqsoNzmL

While fans were skeptical about how The Judgment Day would turn out without the former leader, Edge, the answer was "perfectly fine." Many WWE fans seem to view the newer version of The Judgment Day in a more positive light.

It wasn't just fans who were skeptical of the faction. Triple H was seemingly against the combination of three top NXT alumni at first, but he seems to have come around to it.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, Triple H was initially against the idea of the faction but has since changed his mind:

"I know back in late July or early August, whenever this whole shift happened, from what I was told Hunter wasn’t really cool with Judgement Day. Not personally, but he just didn’t like the idea. But since he’s grown behind it, and I think that they’re going to be around for longer than anticipated." [H/T - GiveMeSport]

We hope this is true because it's a big reflection on Triple H. While he isn't perfect, it's great to hear that he is willing to change his mind when he sees something working well.

#2. Hope isn't true: WWE abruptly ends a major feud for Seth Rollins?

What is next for the United States Champion on RAW?

Seth Rollins' feud with Matt Riddle was undoubtedly one of the most important in WWE this past summer, especially given Roman Reigns dipping in and out with irregular appearances.

The feud saw Rollins pick up the win at Clash at the Castle, while Riddle got his win back in the main event of Extreme Rules 2022. Their third bout was for the US title as The Visionary won it a night after Extreme Rules, but there was no build-up, and the Champion retained it, seemingly ending their rivalry.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio that Matt Riddle's storyline with Seth Rollins has been abruptly dropped:

"So, Seth and Lashley is going to be the big program for the title. Poor Riddle, you know the guy is chasing; I don't know what's going to happen with Riddle. I think Riddle and Seth are just done." [1:05:10 - 1:05:25]

We hope this isn't true because given that Riddle won the most crucial match of the three at Extreme Rules, being in a storyline with Elias isn't the ideal position, and it wasn't the best way to end his feud with Rollins.

#2. Hope is true: An update on Austin Theory's status after his failed MITB cash-in

Mr. Money in the Bank no more

Many questioned what was next for Austin Theory after he lost his Money in the Bank cash-in. Not only was it a failed cash-in, but unlike names such as Baron Corbin, John Cena, Damian Sandow, and Braun Strowman, it wasn't for the World Championship.

Instead, he failed to cash in to win the United States Championship, making it perhaps the most humiliating failed cash-in so far. Many WWE fans viewed it as the end for Theory, who hasn't received the same push since Vince McMahon left. However, things could still change.

RSN reported that WWE and Triple H still view Austin Theory as a future top star despite his MITB loss:

"We are told that "Theory is better off today than he has been since Vince retired” and "he’s not written off. He's right in the middle of the US Title picture."

We hope this is true because if WWE is smart, they can use the storyline to propel Theory to the top via a significant character change.

#1. Hope isn't true: Ciampa set to be out of action for the foreseeable future

Ciampa had aligned with The Miz on the main roster

Tommaso Ciampa had a good run on the WWE main roster as the sidekick of The Miz. He was given a chance to prove his worth in a failed US title attempt against Bobby Lashley, where he delivered an excellent performance.

However, Ciampa has been out of action for a while now and revealed that he underwent hip surgery that would keep him out for nine months. PWInsider reported that the 37-year-old star isn't set to return to WWE until some point next year.

We hope this isn't true, but given the nature of the injury and Ciampa's history with injuries, it shouldn't be a surprise.

#1. Hope is true: Plans for Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar's feud going forward

The All-Mighty largely dominated his bout against Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar are now 1-1. Both their victories were controversial as Lashley had Roman Reigns' help to beat Lesnar and win the WWE title at the 2022 Royal Rumble, while Lesnar's win was portrayed as a fluke and one where Lashley's shoulders were up.

Given the post-match attack and Lashley's dominance during the match, it was an indicator that the two men will meet for the third time, but there seems to be no confirmation about when that will be.

Dave Meltzer reported on WON that the feud is far from over, as the booking has indicated that Bobby Lashley will be a heel going forward:

''They pushed it that Lesnar got his a** kicked and it was a lucky win. Lashley put the hurtlock on him after the match as well, so this should continue with Lashley as a heel.''

We hope this is true because it's the best course of action for this feud.

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes