4 Wrestling Rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: Vince McMahon's handpicked WWE star not allowed to get a haircut, 9-Time Champion set to miss Hell in A Cell?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. It's been an interesting week in the world of wrestling as we are now past WrestleMania Backlash. The next big event is Hell in a Cell 2022, but a major star could miss the show. Other rumors this week include that of the curious "haircut" list, Charlotte Flair's status after being written off WWE TV, talks of a two-year partnership ending, plans for the "next Brock Lesnar", a retired legend stepping into the ring after years, and the possible main event for WWE's "Clash at the Castle" show in Cardiff later this year.

Let's jump into the rumors of the week that we hope are true and those we hope aren't:

#4. Hope is true: Vince McMahon's handpicked star left off the "haircut" list?

Vince McMahon on RAW earlier this year

Edge was the topic of discussion recently on RAW following his haircut and brand new look. It was yet another change as he continues to transform himself into an entirely new character, shedding away the remnants of The Rated-R Superstar.

A new report has emerged from Fightful Select stating that 24 WWE stars from the RAW and SmackDown roster have been allowed to change their hairstyles, including Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Roman Reigns.

One interesting name omitted from the list is Vince McMahon's handpicked star Theory. Sportskeeda's Lennard Surrao wrote:

"Austin Theory has been one of WWE's young breakout stars recently. Surprisingly, the reigning United States Champion's name wasn't amongst the 24 wrestlers, and no clear explanation was provided for the "interesting omission."

We hope this is true because, as stringent as it may seem, Vince McMahon has a right to know when WWE superstars are having a change in look. With Vince being hands-on with Theory, it only makes sense that he doesn't allow him to change his hair at the moment.

#3. Hope isn't true: Roman Reigns' Hell in a Cell status

Roman Reigns stood tall in his sixth WrestleMania main event

Roman Reigns is in an odd position right now. Well over 600 days into his Universal Title reign, there is such a shortage of new opponents for him. To the point where he didn't even have a title defense at WrestleMania Backlash.

It's a bit unfortunate because WWE has backed themselves into a corner by not building up anyone well enough to challenge him immediately. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR) that The Tribal Chief won't even have a WWE Universal title defense at Hell in a Cell 2022:

"Basically, Roman Reigns is not going to be on every pay-per-view. He’s off the Chicago show [Hell in a Cell]. He will be doing pay-per-views this summer. Even though he was removed from all the advertising after June 24…in Austin…he’s been removed from all advertising from house shows, TVs, and everything except for the two stadium shows. He will do TVs to build up those shows. It’s not like he’s not going to be on TV, but he’s not going to be doing a lot of dates and from what I understand, the shows he will be on eventually probably sooner rather than later, they’ll start advertising him.” (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)

We hope this isn't true because it seems like a bad idea in hindsight to unify the world titles and then not have the world champion defend at premium live specials.

#3. Hope is true: WWE considering breaking up Rey and Dominik Mysterio?

Rey and Dominik Mysterio won the Tag Team Championship during the Thunderdome Era

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio have been associated with each other on WWE TV for more than two years now. Their partnership began before the summer of 2020 ahead of Dominik's incredible debut at SummerSlam.

However, the partnership has run its course and they haven't frequently appeared on RAW post-WrestleMania. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is reportedly talking about the pairing being finished:

“There is at least talk of them not being put together going forward.”

We hope this is true because the partnership has run its course. While a Dominik heel turn would be good for the advancement of his character, quietly having them go their separate ways opens the door for a storyline in the future.

#2. Hope isn't true: Plans for Ric Flair to return to the ring?

Ric Flair has been retired for a long time now

Ric Flair is 73 years old and hasn't wrestled in over a decade. He was previously criticized back when he returned to the ring after having the perfect send-off match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24.

Given his age and previous health issues over five years ago, it's best that Ric Flair is now retired. However, The Nature Boy might have had that itch return to him, as new rumors have suggested that he is looking to step back in the ring.

Dave Meltzer reported on WOR that the 16-Time World Champion is planning a secret return to the ring:

"He is planning to wrestle again, yes. I don’t know more details. He told me it was a secret but the rumor has it [that it’s] Ric Flair and FTR against The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and somebody. A match that he is training for [but] not right away. I guess it will get announced when it gets announced if it happens. Something like this could fall through, he could get hurt in training,” noted Meltzer. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

We hope this isn't true because Flair is well past his prime and it's not a safe decision for any promotion to allow him to wrestle, even if he is willing to take the risk.

#2. Hope is true: Charlotte Flair's status after being written off TV

Charlotte Flair was said to have suffered a fractured radius (storyline) at WrestleMania Backlash

Charlotte Flair lost the SmackDown Women's title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash, ending one of her longest championship runs in WWE. After Rousey brutally forced Charlotte Flair to say "I Quit", it was reported that the latter suffered a fractured radius.

This was, of course, a storyline injury, and the timing was planned as such. Dave Meltzer revealed on WON that the angle was used to write Flair off WWE TV, allowing her to get married to former WWE star Andrade:

''In the Rousey-Flair match, Rousey made Flair submit to an armbar. In storyline, Flair suffered a broken radial bone (forearm fracture). This was to explain Flair being out of action due to getting ready for her wedding with Manny Andrade of AEW over Memorial Day weekend. She is scheduled to return over the summer going for revenge,'' said Meltzer

We hope this is true because Charlotte Flair deserves time away after working for so many months as the champion. Hearty congratulations to her and Andrade El Idolo.

#1. Hope isn't true: WWE planning to make Roman Reigns the new Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest WWE superstars of the 21st century. His legitimate athletic credentials make him an all-time great, and over the last few years, more fans have understood why he is so special.

Many rumors have emerged about the potential "new" Brock Lesnar, but it's hard to imagine anyone reaching his megastar status in the company.

Dave Meltzer stated on WON that WWE is planning to make Roman Reigns the "new Brock Lesnar":

''It seems the idea now is to try and make Reigns into a new Lesnar, a guy who beats everyone and is portrayed at a level of his own, while he only works limited dates,'' said Meltzer.

We hope this isn't true because the idea is nice on paper, but Reigns can never be compared to Lesnar as his legacy will be remembered differently.

#1. Hope is true: WWE saving Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre for a big stage

As mentioned earlier, WWE has backed themselves into a corner with how Roman Reigns has been handled. However, one full-time superstar who seemingly began a feud with The Tribal Chief is Drew McIntyre.

Dave Meltzer spoke about the possible plans for Reigns ahead and reported on WON that the plan right now is to have him face Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle - the upcoming stadium show in Cardiff:

"This changes by the hour but right now the plan is not for McIntyre to challenge, since the working idea is Reigns vs. McIntyre on 9/3 in Cardiff."

We hope this is true because it's best to save it for a big stage rather than blow it off in the next couple of months.

Edited by Ken Norris