4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: WWE's huge plans for Austin Theory, Edge's controversial backstage decision on RAW revealed?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. We have begun the final month of the calendar year, and WWE will be looking to end it with a bang as they build-up to the Day 1 pay-per-view.

This week's edition features big backstage news on WWE stars and staff being upset over what happened on RAW, the company's potential interest in AEW star MJF, why Austin Theory has been featured alongside Vince McMahon, a potentially big spoiler for the Day 1 pay-per-view, and more:

#4. Hope is true: WWE's backstage plans for Austin Theory

WWE's change in approach with the wrestlers they push seems like it's getting implemented with no time to waste. The past decade has seen a rise in independent superstars getting opportunities in WWE, but the company seems to want to move in a different direction.

For one, the idea of NXT 2.0 revamp was to turn it into a developmental system and going forward, WWE will be looking to sign superstars in their 20s. One such superstar on the main roster who represents is Austin Theory, who is only 24 years old.

Austin Theory has been getting a push on RAW since he returned post-WWE Draft in 2021. With wins over Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio, the young star has been in the spotlight throughout.

He was recently in the biggest spotlight of his wrestling career as he was the beneficiary of the Vince McMahon egg storyline - originally made as a tie-up between WWE and Netflix to promote The Rock's movie Red Notice.

While the original plan for that storyline is something we'll focus on later, the reason why Austin Theory has been featured alongside Vince McMahon is a part of a larger plan.

As per a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Austin Theory's WWE title match against Big E on RAW did good numbers with teenagers, and the continuation of his association with Vince McMahon is a reward and a test at the same time:

"The idea here is that Theory's match did well, particularly with teenagers, at holding the audience and he is young, so give him the rub sitting next to Vince."

We hope this is true because Austin Theory's push could be an exciting one to watch. Vince McMahon rarely appears in a storyline with a WWE star unless he intends on pushing them, and this could be a big sign for the 24-year-old superstar.

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Roxanne Smith