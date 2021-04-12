4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: Megastar's WrestleMania 37 return canceled, WWE to put 4-Time World Champion back on RAW after 6 months?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. It's the post-WrestleMania edition and the biggest show of the WWE calendar year is officially over.

We might be past WrestleMania, but there's a lot that's yet to happen. In the world of WWE, the wheel keeps spinning, and here are the biggest rumors of the past week:

#4. Hope is true: A return that WWE had planned for WrestleMania Hollywood

WrestleMania 37 had a lot of changes

WrestleMania 37 in 2021 was originally going to be in the brand new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This meant that WWE was going with the WrestleMania Hollywood theme, but a lot of things changed.

For one, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in a lot of plans. Since WWE originally planned WrestleMania 36 at the Raymond James Stadium and things didn't work out, there was a big change in plans.

WrestleMania 37 was eventually hosted in the Raymond James Stadium, and WrestleMania 38 is planned to take place at the AT&T Stadium, while WrestleMania 39 will take place in Inglewood in the SoFi Stadium.

This year, a lot of speculation was about the potential return of former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. It's been two years now since she left WWE, and the contract she signed only expired recently.

So why was there no Ronda Rousey this year? When talking about her recently-expired WWE contract, Dave Meltzer reported on WON that there were expectations for Ronda Rousey to return for the WrestleMania in SoFi, but that never came to fruition:

Advertisement

"The impression we had is she was always coming back for the planned Los Angeles WrestleMania which was supposed to be this year, but obviously that didn't happen."

We hope this is true because it seemed to imply that WWE made some effort to try to bring Ronda Rousey back. Hopefully, WrestleMania 38 will be the place where she finally gets her big return.

1 / 7 NEXT