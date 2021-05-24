4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 4 we hope aren't: WWE planning for megastar's return in July , Controversial backstage figure 'walked out' of meeting with Triple H?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. It's been a busy week in the world of wrestling as WWE began the build to Hell in a Cell 2021.

This week's rumors include the potential return of a megastar, a devastating injury for a long-time WWE veteran, backstage notes, Hell in a Cell plans, and more:

#4. Hope is true: WWE's reported plans for John Cena's return

John Cena on SmackDown in 2020

It's been over a year now since we've seen John Cena. In his last WWE run, he returned to feud with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a rematch from WrestleMania 30.

Cena did what he's done a lot in the last five years - put over a younger or newer superstar. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Firefly Fun House match was turned into a cinematic bout.

It was the second of two cinematic bouts at WrestleMania 36, with The Undertaker and AJ Styles' Boneyard match getting more acclaim. The Firefly Fun House match was an entertaining trip down memory lane, and it was praised, but only overshadowed by the Boneyard match one night before.

The chances of John Cena appearing for empty arena shows in the pandemic era seemed slim to none. It's not surprising, especially since WWE quietly let Brock Lesnar run through his contract without utilizing him post-March 2020 and also not re-signing him as they usually do.

Cena is considered to be one of WWE's few megastars, and it should come as no surprise that the reported plan is for him to return in July for the first show with the crowds on July 16th, as per WON.

We hope this is true because there's no better time to bring back John Cena when the crowds return full-time after over 16 months. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem to be a case of him returning for a run, but more of him opening the show because he does it best.

1 / 8 NEXT