4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 4 we hope aren't: Major change in plans for Brock Lesnar, Former UFC Champion could return at Royal Rumble

WWE have changed their Royal Rumble plans for Brock Lesnar

Things have been a little quieter than usual in the world of pro-wrestling this week, thanks to Christmas and the holiday season. However, we've still had our fair share of rumors to look at including a WWE veteran who is no longer allowed to be a part of in-ring action as well as a major change to WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar. We take a look at these rumors and a whole lot more.

#4 Hope is true: Jerry Lawler is on WWE's “no-touch” list

On a recent episode of RAW, the Authors of Pain attacked Samoa Joe while he was at the commentary desk. Fans noticed 70-year-old WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler walking away as soon as Rezar and Akam approached the commentary table.

This is because WWE reportedly have put Lawler on a “no-touch” list meaning that he isn't allowed to take any bumps. This is a good decision by WWE seeing that Lawler is 70 now. The King himself spoke about it in his podcast:

“Still, to this day, the people in WWE still feel like that’s not the case [Lawler being cleared to wrestle]. They keep me on the no-touch list and all of that kind of thing. We’ve talked about this before on the podcast. The doctors told Lauren, ‘We can’t clear him to go back in the ring because he’s a liability to the company. If they grant my request and they say, ‘Okay, we’ll let you decide what you think is best,’ and they let me go out there and wrestle again, and then something did happen again, it would be a PR disaster for the company.” H/T: Danny Hart of Sportskeeda

