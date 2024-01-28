4 WWE Ruthless Aggression Era stars who could be surprise entrants in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is fast approaching! Every year, when it comes to the 30-woman match, WWE has always included surprise superstars from the company's rich history and stacked roster.

The era of Ruthless Aggression started in early June 2002 and ended in late July 2008. During that time, fans witnessed some of the best women's wrestling ever recorded, particularly when it comes to the female talent featured on Monday Night RAW.

So far, the majority of participants in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match have yet to be announced. It appears that 12 wrestlers have been confirmed as competitors in the 30-woman battle royal. Bayley, Becky Lynch, Michin, Ivy Nile, Zelina Vega, Shotzi, Alba Fyre, Bianca Belair, Valhalla, and Nia Jax are all ready to Rumble.

Meanwhile, Maxxine Dupri and the rest of Alpha Academy took to social media, making their Rumble intentions clear on YouTube. Chelsea Green would go on X (formerly Twitter) to voice her Rumble aspirations to the public.

Who will end up shocking the WWE Universe during the 30-woman match in Tropicana Field later tonight? Without further ado, let's look at four former Ruthless Aggression Era stars who might be surprise entrants in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match!

#4. Seven-time WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus retired from full-time competition following the 2006 Unforgiven pay-per-view. At that event, Stratus retired after winning the Women's Championship for a record-breaking seventh reign.

During the first four years of the Ruthless Aggression Era, Stratus was a dominant force in the women's division on Monday Night RAW. Since her retirement, Trish has sporadically made in-ring returns.

Most recently, the former Women's Champion returned as a full-time member of the red brand for several months in 2023 during her feud with "The Man" Becky Lynch. Stratus and Lynch ended their rivalry inside a Steel Cage at the Payback premium live event in September.

Becky emerged victorious from their feud, but that doesn't mean Trish is finished for good. With the 40th edition of WrestleMania just over the horizon, it would make sense for a legend like Stratus to make yet another return to commemorate this milestone in WWE.

Trish participated in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble in 2018, eliminating Natalya and her longtime rival/friend Mickie James from the match. Will she surprise WWE fans yet again, this time at the 2024 Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field?

#3. Former WWE Divas Champion Mickie James

Multi-time champion Mickie James participated in numerous Royal Rumble matches. Most notably, Hardcore Country participated in the 2022 30-woman Rumble as the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Champion. Mickie made history by becoming the first wrestler to work a WWE match while still an active member of the IMPACT Wrestling roster.

Mickie completed her obligations with IMPACT after losing her Knockouts title to Trinity at Bound For Glory in October 2023. James is free to once again make a WWE return. However, she's hinted on a podcast that she isn't interested in participating in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble unless she is the one booked to win the match.

Hardcore Country's husband, Nick Aldis, is the current General Manager of SmackDown. James was once rumored to become the blue brand's CO-GM alongside the two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Even though that didn't end up becoming the case in 2023, there's still a chance that wrestling fans will see James and Aldis on the same TV screen in 2024.

There's a possibility wrestling fans could see James make her WWE return at Tropicana Field on January 27, 2024. This would mark her third official stint with the company. Mickie first signed with WWE in 2003 and stayed until April 2010. During that time, she became a five-time WWE Women's Champion and a one-time Divas Champion. She returned in 2016 and stayed until her controversial exit in April 2021.

#2. Inaugural WWE Divas Champion Michelle McCool

Michelle McCool and her legendary husband, The Undertaker, are both reportedly in town for the 2024 Royal Rumble. However, the former Divas/Women's Champion wrote on X on January 18th that she hasn't been asked to appear in the upcoming battle royal.

McCool was a surprise entrant in multiple Women's Royal Rumble matches. She's appeared in the last two women's Rumbles as well as its inaugural match in 2018. In a couple of hours, wrestling fans will find out whether or not she'll appear as a surprise in the 2024 edition of the match.

While she truly became a star of women's wrestling during the PG Era, she first stood out during the era of Ruthless Aggression, arriving in the company as part of the 2004 Divas Search. While she didn't win the competition, McCool eventually evolved into one of WWE's top female competitors.

During the last pay-per-view of the Ruthless Aggression Era, McCool became the inaugural Divas Champion. She defeated Natalya for the title at The Great American Bash 2008. She'd go on to have another reign as Divas Champion as well as two reigns as Women's Champion.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly

During the era of Ruthless Aggression, Molly Holly evolved into one of the red brand's top female competitors. She became a two-time Women's Champion and famously got her head shaved by Victoria at WrestleMania 20.

Holly retired as a full-time wrestler in 2005. However, she's made a few in-ring returns in the years since then. Molly appeared in the inaugural Women's Rumble in 2018. She also appeared in the 2020 edition of the match, but this time under her "Mighty Molly" superhero gimmick.

Holly's last Rumble appearance was in 2022. During that appearance, she appeared as Mighty Molly and was quickly eliminated by Nikki A.S.H., another competitor with a superhero-like gimmick.

During an episode of WWE's The Bump in September 2023, Molly spoke on the likelihood of her appearing in a future Women's Rumble. She also spoke about apparently still feeling the effects of her 2022 elimination. Holly said:

"I’m still recovering from that. It hurt so bad, so, I mean, I won’t say that I won’t be in it, but if it turns out I’m not, just know that I’m completely content, not getting beat up and I’m not currently training to win."

The two-time Women's Champion further stated:

"It’s always possible to be in the Rumble, I love the Rumble, so exciting, so fun. I still feel Nikki Cross’ hits from the last time I was there." [h/t Wrestling Inc]

Will the WWE Universe see Molly Holly in the Royal Rumble once again? Wrestling fans will have to watch tonight's premium live event to find out!

