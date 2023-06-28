WWE Money In The Bank is one of the most exciting and anticipated premium live events of the year. While the first MITB pay-per-view took place in 2010, the idea for the match came about several years earlier. The first Money in the Bank ladder match was held in 2005, during WrestleMania 21, with the inaugural MITB ladder match winner being Edge.

The focal point of the annual Money in The Bank Ladder match is the briefcase that hangs above the center of the ring. The MITB briefcase contains a contract that allows the winner an open opportunity to "cash in" the briefcase for a championship opportunity anytime, any place, within a year of their win.

This year's event will have the MITB ladder match for both the men's and women's divisions, respectively. As of writing, there are 7 WWE Superstars who are booked for the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. There is definitely room for one more participant in this match, but who is worthy of being in a match of this caliber?

On this list, we will explore 4 WWE Superstars who should be the 8th participant in the 2023 WWE Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

#4 - 2-time NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa

Former NXT Champ Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa was an established independent star before being signed by WWE in 2015. He made his NXT debut alongside Johnny Gargano in the 2015 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Ciampa and Gargano would enjoy great success as DIY before the former turned on Gargano. This kickstarted a feud between the two and what would become a great singles run with NXT, with 2 reigns as NXT Champion being his crowning achievements.

Ciampa made his main roster debut in 2022 when he aligned with The Miz. Ciampa and The Miz had a decent run as a duo until Ciampa's main roster run hit a roadblock when he injured his hip. Ciampa would undoubtedly be an ideal candidate to compete in the MITB ladder match, as he has proved he deserves to be in the title picture.

#3 - Former Million Dollar Champion Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes is ready for his shot in the spotlight!

A product of The Hardy Compound, Cameron Grimes made a name for himself early on in his career on the independent scene. Initially, Grimes wrestled under his real name, Trevor Lee. He then worked for several well-known promotions such as OMEGA, CWF Mid-Atlantic, and PWG before eventually landing at TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

The North Carolina native signed with WWE in early 2019 and would soon begin working as Cameron Grimes. During his time at NXT, Cameron honed his creative skills and became an incredible storyteller in the ring. Some of his best moments with the developmental brand included winning the NXT North American Championship and bringing back the Million Dollar Championship during his angle with WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase as "the richest man in NXT."

As a part of the 2023 WWE Draft, Grimes was drafted to Smackdown. Since his main roster debut, Cameron has had limited opportunities to showcase his talent. An opportunity to compete in the Money in the Bank Ladder match could serve as a catalyst to ignite his main roster career.

#2 - 2019 Money in the Bank winner Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar

There are very few professional wrestlers who have ever moved the needle with the magnitude that Brock Lesnar has. As a member of the legendary developmental class of 2000, Lesnar has etched his name in history as not only one of the all-time greats but a future Hall of Famer as well.

Fresh off the heels of a memorable feud with Cody Rhodes, Brock is currently without any creative direction. With that being said, he also works a part-time schedule in the company, but it has been a while since his last on-air appearance. The upcoming Money in the Bank PLE could be an epic opportunity for The Beast Incarnate to not only make a surprise appearance but also insert himself into the title picture.

#1 - 2-time WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt needs to return soon and make an immediate impact!

When Bray Wyatt first began his WWE career with the developmental brand FCW, he went through several monikers until finally being repackaged as Bray Wyatt, the leader of The Wyatt Family. Wyatt and his henchmen went on to completely dominate during their run a few years ago. Following the breakup of The Wyatt Family, Bray went on to enjoy a very successful singles run, which culminated with several main event titles, which included a WWE Championship reign, as well as two reigns as Universal Champion.

On July 31, 2021, WWE officials announced they had released numerous superstars from their respective contracts. None was more surprising than the release of Bray Wyatt. However, Wyatt would return after the 2022 Extreme Rules premium event. Unfortunately, Wyatt sustained an injury that left the Uncle Howdy storyline in question.

Wyatt is expected to return anytime now, and if he somehow returned before the Money in the Bank event, it would be an incredible surprise to see him arrive in London as a participant in the MITB ladder match.

