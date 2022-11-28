WWE is a world in itself, away from the real world for most of us as fans. They provide one of the most unique forms of entertainment, thanks to the numerous characters we see on television every week.

Over the years, we have enjoyed, loved, and hated some of the most interesting characters imaginable. Hulk Hogan is arguably the most popular hero in wrestling history. Others like 'The Deadman', The Undertaker, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Mr. Machismo Razor Ramon, and 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair were some of the greatest characters in WWE history.

Today's generation of WWE Superstars offers fans their fair share of great characters as well, and that's why today, we take a look at some of the best characters in professional wrestling. Here is our list of the four best characters on the current WWE roster.

#4. First up on our list of greatest current WWE characters is The Viking Raiders with Valhalla

Sarah Logan is back to add even more destruction to The Viking Raiders!

The Viking Raiders recently got a new injection of life from Sarah Logan, who is now known as "Valhalla." While they have always performed as Viking characters, the recent addition of Valhalla has given them a new life, and they appear to be more dominant than ever.

As many fans know, Sarah and Erik are married in real life. The couple recently welcomed their first baby, Raymond Cash Rowe. The duo not only portrays modern-day Vikings on TV, but they also live their everyday life this way. They even had a Viking-themed wedding.

The Viking Raiders are on fire right now, laying waste to every opponent in their path. Erik and Ivar have been partners since their early days in Ring of Honor. They have had success all over the world and have held championship gold in many major promotions, including NJPW and ROH.

Don't be surprised if Erik and Ivar step up to The Usos and challenge for their undisputed tag titles in the near future.

#3. Former WWE United States Champion Seth Freakin' Rollins

Seth Rollins brings ultimate energy to the WWE Universe!

One of the things that makes The Shield one of the greatest stables of all time is the fact that all three former members have enjoyed major success on their own as singles competitors.

Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) is fresh off a tough loss to MJF after becoming the AEW World Champion. Roman Reigns...well, he's on another level right now, and of course, Seth Rollins has held his own as well since The Shield imploded. Needless to say, all three have impressive resumes.

Since the fallout and disbandment of The Shield, Rollins has performed under several characters. Some of the more notable personas that fans will remember include The Architect, The Monday Night Messiah, and The King Slayer.

The Visionary is now simply known as "Seth Freakin' Rollins," a highly animated character with a ton of charisma. Seth currently has a love/hate relationship with the WWE Universe, but as of late, fans have fallen for Rollins and seem to hang on to his every move.

Rollins recently lost the United States title to Austin Theory at Survivor Series in a triple-threat match that also involved Bobby Lashley.

#2. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns

The Head of the table Roman Reigns.

In the sport of professional wrestling, there's Roman Reigns...then there's everyone else. He's just that good. Reigns has reached a point in his career that practically no one sees. When the history books are rewritten, The Tribal Chief will be mentioned with Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino, and The Rock.

After two years in the WWE developmental system, Roman Reigns joined Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as they collectively made their main roster debut as The Shield in 2012. The trio came in and turned the wrestling world upside down, and dominated everyone in their path.

The group remained at the top of the food chain until Seth Rollins turned on Reigns and Ambrose, and The Shield fell apart in 2014.

Following the implosion of The Shield, many fans weren't thrilled with the idea that Roman Reigns was being pushed as hard as he was. Since then, Reigns has changed the perspective of everyone who ever doubted him and has become the top wrestler in the world. The most notable shift in his character came in the summer of 2020 when returned to the company after a short break.

The character that Roman Reigns now portrays is that of the ultimate alpha male. He calls himself "The Head of the Table" and "The Tribal Chief." These monikers fit him perfectly as he leads The Bloodline with superior authority.

#1. Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt is one of the greatest minds in WWE history.

Windham Rotunda is quite possibly the most creatively talented wrestler of this generation. He has proven through his epic promos that his mind works in ways that most will never comprehend.

As a third-generation WWE Superstar from the legendary Windham/Rotunda family, he has always had talented wrestling minds around him throughout his life.

In 2010, Rotunda made his main roster debut in unflattering fashion as "Husky Harris" of The Nexus. Fortunately for everyone, WWE would repackage him as Bray Wyatt, which is where everything changed. Armed with Luke Harper and Erick Rowan on his side, The Wyatt Family made their main roster debut during an episode of RAW on July 8, 2013, attacking Kane.

Bray Wyatt has become one of the most popular characters in recent memory. His style was something like a marriage between Waylon Mercy and the 1991 film Cape Fear. The Eater of Worlds was able to captivate fans with subtle, soft-spoken promos that haven't been heard since the likes of Jake 'The Snake' Roberts. That's why fans were completely blown away when WWE released Bray Wyatt in 2021 as a part of the pandemic-era budget cuts.

At the end of the 2022 Extreme Rules event, the WWE Universe witnessed the return of Bray Wyatt. While his new character has some differences, it still has that same mysterious persona that fans have grown to love, and judging from their reactions thus far, Bray is still adored by them all.

