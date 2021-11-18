4 Current WWE Superstars who once had backstage heat (and 1 who still does)

Hardly a month goes by in the wrestling news world without a WWE Superstar being associated with two dreaded words: backstage heat.

The insider wrestling term is used when a person has done something to upset a co-worker or someone within management. Backstage heat often results in someone losing their on-screen push. On rare occasions, it can even lead to a person getting fired.

Several active WWE Superstars have received backstage heat during their time with the company. In recent weeks, it has even been claimed that one person currently has heat with other members of the locker room.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at four current WWE Superstars who once had heat, plus one who still does.

#5 WWE Superstar Sami Zayn once had backstage heat

In 2020, Sami Zayn revealed that he unintentionally irritated some of his WWE co-workers early on in his time with the company.

Zayn felt he was not “a fully mature person in some ways” when he joined WWE at the age of 28 in 2013. As a result, people within the promotion made him aware of some of his actions.

Speaking on The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion gave an example of how he might annoy people:

“For example what I might perceive as fun-loving, let's have some fun chat on the bus, might be like, ‘Man, this guy's annoying.’ I always just looked through my own lens, but being around these people with all these different points of view starts making you look at yourself through their lens,” he said. [H/T Digital Spy]

During the podcast, Xavier Woods told a story about Sami Zayn light-heartedly putting people in armbar submissions if they did not laugh at his jokes.

Zayn added that people in WWE saw him differently in real life to how he viewed himself. Over time, he gradually became more aware of how his actions were perceived by others.

