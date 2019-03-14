4 WWE Superstars who should turn babyface in 2019

Batista needs to fight Brock before he departs again

We are way past the era of full-blown babyfaces and heels like Hulk Hogan and Ted Dibiase. The Attitude Era changed the landscape of professional wrestling and gave us anti-heroes like Stone Cold Steve Austin.

All these years later, WWE still uses the classic storyline of a hated heel turning babyface or vice versa. It has always been an effective way to garner crowd interest and will continue to do so for years to come. Let's look at five WWE superstars who have run their course as a heel and need to turn babyface in 2019.

#4 Mandy Rose

Mandy would work much better as a babyface

The Golden Goddess has always been a crowd favourite, despite being part of a heel tag team. Recently, she faced The Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka, at WWE Fastlane. Asuka managed to retain the SmackDown Women's title after an accidental interference from Sonya distracted Mandy Rose.

On this past week's SmackDown, Rose returned the favour by doing the exact same thing to her partner during her match with Asuka.

This seems to be the perfect time to finally turn Mandy Rose into a babyface. It's clear as day that the crowd won't hate her, no matter what.

#3 Batista

The Animal needs to turn face for this match to happen

The WWE Universe has been clamouring for a Batista vs Brock Lesnar match since a long time. The Animal will be facing Triple H at the grandest stage of them all. Let The Game be victorious at Mania. On the Raw after WrestleMania, Batista comes out and addresses the crowd. He states that he has realized that he was wrong all along and made the biggest mistake of his life by attacking a 70-year old man, who happens to be his friend.

Batista, now a babyface, sets his sights on The Beast. Several months worth of storylines could lead to a blockbuster match at Summerslam 2019, with the match being billed as The Beast vs The Animal. Batista defeats Brock Lesnar to finally get a proper sendoff with the fans cheering for The Animal.

This is one of those rare dream matches we have never seen but WWE is in a position to make it happen. Hopefully, a Batista face turn might lead to this much-anticipated match at a future PPV.

