WWE Hall of Fame legend, the late Pat Patterson, was the mastermind behind the creation of The Royal Rumble. This event began in 1988 and has since become an annual WWE fixture. The main event of the Royal Rumble is a multi-superstar battle royal where participants are eliminated one by one until only one person is remaining. The last superstar standing is declared the winner and as a result, earns themself a spot in the main event at WrestleMania.

In 2018, WWE started having a Women's Royal Rumble Match, along with the annual men's contest. The first women's Rumble match consisted of 30 Women's Superstars, with Asuka being the winner of the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble Match.

As we look ahead to the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, there are several ladies who are red hot right now, deserving of winning the match. With that said, there can be only one winner. Who will be the last female star standing? Here is our list of 4 WWE Superstars who should win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

#4 - 3-time WWE Women's Champion Bayley

Leader of Damage CTRL - Bayley.

Bayley signed with WWE in late 2012 and was assigned to the NXT roster for developmental purposes. The company quickly saw the potential in her and eventually made her the face of NXT. Bayley started as a fun-loving, colorful babyface who was loved by the fanbase.

As Bayley's main roster career progressed, she would soon morph into the current heel that she is today. Bayley has done an incredible job generating heat, especially after spending so much time as one of the most adored characters on the roster. She has most recently been known as the leader of Damage CTRL. It's been a while since she has been the top star, but now is the perfect time for her to shine again. A win at the Royal Rumble could be exactly what she needs.

#3 - Former WWE Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax

The Irresistible Force Nia Jax

At a towering 6 feet tall, and weighing roughly 270 pounds, Nia Jax certainly fits the moniker of "The Irresistible Force." Nia is related to the legendary Maivia wrestling family. She signed with WWE in early 2014 before eventually making her main roster debut in 2016, after being taken by the RAW brand in the 2016 WWE Draft.

Jax was released in late 2021, after initially requesting time off to focus on her mental health. However, fans were stunned when Nia returned as the 30th entrant in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. It took nearly a dozen Superstars to eliminate Nia, before Rhea Ripley went on to outlast the field, winning the Rumble match. Having come so close before, this would be a perfect way to bounce back, by winning the 2024 Royal Rumble.

#2 - 3-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez has the total package!

Over the past decade, WWE has assembled what is arguably the greatest women's roster ever. Looking ahead, the future of the Women's division is in good hands, thanks to ladies such as Raquel Rodriguez. Since winning the NXT Women's title a couple of years ago, Raquel has only gotten better, as she now thrives as one of the top superstars on the RAW roster.

Raquel Rodriguez has started to shine as a main roster talent. Her recent feud with the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, has shown she is ready to take her career to the next level. A win at the 2024 Royal Rumble would be the perfect catalyst to propel her into a main event star.

#1 - Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill is probably the favorite to win the Rumble match!

Our list of potential winners for the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match finishes off with Jade Cargill as the number one pick. Jade signed with WWE roughly a week after her AEW contract expired. Jade has since been seen on various TV segments, with her first appearance coming at Fastlane, where she was spotted backstage with Triple H.

Jade Cargill began her AEW career in late 2020, when she was a part of the storyline involving Shaquille O'Neal, Cody Rhodes, and Red Velvet. Jade went on to become the first-ever AEW TBS Champion. She held the title for a record 508 days before losing it to Kris Statlander at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

There's a lot of excitement surrounding Jade's future with the company. She has a great look, as well as a tremendous in-ring presence. The wrestling world is expecting Jade to come in and make an immediate impact. This could start at the 2024 Royal Rumble, which would be an ideal jump-off spot for the newly signed Superstar.

Who do you think is the favorite to win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.