5 Best Edge Matches since his WWE return

Edge's WWE return has been a comeback story for the ages. He shockingly returned at the 2020 Royal Rumble to an emotional fanbase. People didn't think it would ever happen when he retired in 2011, they thought that was the last we'd ever see of Edge as an in-ring competitor.

The Ultimate Opportunist proved us all wrong and returned to critical acclaim. The Rated-R Superstar shined in a way that few other returning stars ever have.

Edge has become one of the most entertaining parts of WWE in recent years. Since his return, he has won Royal Rumble match and main evented Wrestlemania 37.

Here are his five best matches since his return to WWE.

#5. WWE Dream match against Styles at WrestleMania 38

Back in 2006, Edge became one of the biggest stars that WWE had. Meanwhile, on TNA, AJ Styles was one of their top stars.

Over the next several years, each star was a key player and multi-time champion for their respective companies. It was often speculated what a match between them would be like.

When AJ Styles finally made it to WWE in 2016, Edge was already retired. It would have been assumed at the time that the match would never happen.

Somewhat overshadowed by the Rhodes/Rollins battle, they nevertheless had a match that few would have ever expected to see. Edge made his return to WWE, and we were blessed to finally see it. It was a showcase of wrestling skills that would be revisited in a match at Backlash.

Both matches are such that a person merely needs to pick their preference. Some might prefer their WrestleMania match, while others may prefer their Backlash match, either could be considered great.

#4. Rematch against Roman Reigns at MITB

At Money in the Bank 2021, Edge received his rematch against The Tribal Chief.

This time there was no Daniel Bryan, as he was on his way to AEW. Edge argued that he had Reigns beaten and only didn’t win the title due to the nature of a triple threat match. Edge would get his chance to face the champion one-on-one.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

They always want more.



Edge’s Bucket List:



ROMAN REIGNS vs EDGE.



1 v 1.



FIRST TIME EVER.



LIVE CROWD. LETS GO!

The clash between them was epic. An absolute highlight of the Thunderdome era. One of the most interesting moments was when Edge used the steel bar of a chair to get a type of crossface on Roman Reigns.

It is an image that has made its rounds across the internet. Reigns was able to retain due to Seth Rollins interfering in the match and setting up the Rollins v Edge feud.

#3. Randy Orton at WrestleMania Backlash 2020

WWE Called it "The Greatest Match Ever."

The Greatest Wrestling Match ever? That’s what WWE called it, and perhaps that wasn’t the best choice of words.

However, it could still be considered a great match in its own right. The match features not just Edge vs. Randy Orton, but the history between them going back decades.

One feature of the match included using the deceased Howard Finkel’s voice to introduce the pair. It was their second match since Edge’s return to WWE, the first being a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36, which was semi-cinematic.

As great as the match was, a lot was lost because it was in the middle of the COVID pandemic. Unfortunately, Edge injured his triceps during the match and was forced to stay away from the in-ring competition for several months.

#2. Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 37

Edge and Bryan both trying to submit the champ

Edge won the Royal Rumble in 2021 after being away for months after a Triceps injury. He came back to the rumble at the number one spot and to the surprise of everyone, he won.

Edge was originally set to have a one-on-one match against Roman Reigns but they put Daniel Bryan into the match as well.

The match between the three has been suggested by some to be among the best triple threat matches that WWE has run. It seemed likely that Bryan or Edge would win, but The Tribal Chief was able to retain the title.

It was a match of unforgettable moments, such as both Edge and Daniel Bryan trying a Labelle Lock on The Head of the Table at the same time. Roman Reigns won by pinning both stars.

#1. Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2021

Edge and Seth Rollins had one of the most memorable matches of the Saudi shows

When WWE goes to the Saudi Arabia shows, a lot of fans have little expectations. So it might be a bit of a surprise that perhaps one of the best matches of his entire career was at the show.

Edge faced Seth Rollins in the Hell in a Cell match and fought tooth and nail. It was a rematch of their SummerSlam battle.

The match was very creative with several unique approaches to typical spots, such as Seth Rollins wrapping a chain around his foot. One of the most memorable moments was Edge putting the chain and later the steel bar from the chair into the mouth of Seth Rollins for an attempted submission.

The Rated-R Superstar defeated Rollins by delivering his own finisher, the 'Curb Stomp'.

It might make someone’s list down the road as the best match of the Saudi Arabia shows.

