5 best-known Charlotte Flair tattoos and their meanings

Many WWE Superstars have documented significant life events through inked tattoos on their bodies. Brock Lesnar, for example, went through some tough times after leaving Vince McMahon's company in 2004. To remind himself of how bad he felt during that time, he got a sword tattoo stretching from his stomach to his neck.

Charlotte Flair is also a tattoo enthusiast. She has several tattoos on her body, reminding her of her life struggles and the loved ones that she has lost. In a few interviews, The Queen has explained the meanings behind some of her famous tattoos.

Here are five famous Charlotte Flair tattoos and their meanings.

#5. Charlotte Flair's two hearts tattoo

Charlotte Flair has a two hearts tattoo on her waist

Several years before joining Vince McMahon's company, Charlotte Flair got her first tattoo. The Queen had two outlined red hearts inked on the left side of her waist.

In an interview with Corey Graves on Superstar Ink, Flair told the story behind that tattoo.

"My first tattoo is this ugly outlined hearts. Me and my best friend growing up, her name is Ashley Heard, she was like 'hey, you want to go get a tatto?' and I was like 'yeah, what are we going to get?" She was like 'you want to get hearts?' and I'm like 'yeah," she said. [1:14 - 1:27]

Although she once thought it was cool, The Queen now does not seem to be a big fan of the two hearts tattoo.

#4. A quote from The Bible

After getting her first matching tattoo with her best friend, Charlotte Flair got her second with her sister, Megan. On their upper bodies, the two inked a quote from The Bible that says, "Guard your heart above all else, for it will determine the course of your life."

In her interview with Corey Graves on Superstar Ink, Flair revealed why she and her sister got that tattoo.

"I was in college and my sister [Megan] wanted to get a new one. We were like 'okay, let's pick out a quote that we both like. She was getting divorced and I was getting divorced, we just for the better. So I got this. (...) That was just a new chapter. If you fall in love before the age of 20 it's no, no, no," she explained. [1:20 - 2:07]

Flair and her sister, Megan, have a very close relationship. In her book "Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte," The Queen thanked her sister for her endless loyalty and unconditional love. She also added that their bond would last forever.

#3. Charlotte Flair's tribute to her late brother, Reid

On March 29, 2013, Charlotte Flair's younger brother, Reid, tragically passed away when he was only 25. The Queen was very close to her late brother. He even convinced her to pursue a professional wrestling career so they could train together.

In her book "Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte," Flair disclosed how Reid influenced her career.

"Reid pushed me to pursue a WWE career, and now I'm living his dream. I sense his presence most when I'm performing—walking to the ring, feeling the canvas underneath my boots and the ropes across my hands. WrestleMania week is when I get the strongest sense that Reid is by my side. I think it will be that way for the rest of my life," she wrote.

After his death, Flair had a cross tattoo with the name "Reider" inked on the right side of her upper body as a tribute to her deceased brother. Other members of the Flair family also got similar tattoos.

In her interview with Corey Graves on Superstar Ink, Flair revealed that her late brother Reid also had the same tattoo on his back. However, it had his family's name instead of his.

"So my little brother always wanted a tattoo, and my dad was like so against it. (...) He just was like 'no Reid, you are not allowed to have a tattoo." Reid asked asked asked, no, no no,no. So finally, when Reid was a freshman in college, he came home with this tattoo on his back and it said 'Fliehr,'" she said. [2:13 - 2:43]

Reid was once close to joining WWE before his tragic death. However, WWE passed on the opportunity to sign him after he failed two drug tests.

#2. A little patience

Charlotte Flair has "a little patience' inked on her right forearm

Charlotte Flair has another tattoo that says 'a little patience' inked on her right forearm. The tattoo is another tribute to her late brother, Reid. It also reminded her to remain patient during her early days in WWE.

Flair told the story of her fourth tattoo during her interview with Corey Graves on Superstar Ink.

"His [Reid] favorite band was Guns N' Roses and one of the songs we used to sing together was 'patience.' Just as time goes on, and especially with my career, I'm living his dream. When I was in developmental waiting and waiting, 'Am I good enough? Am I not? Is it gonna happen?' So I just always looked down, I'm like 'a little patience' and it's a reminder of him," she said. [3:49 - 4:10]

Flair's patience early in her career has paid off. She is now one of the top competitors on the WWE roster.

#1. Worthy

Charlotte Flair got a new tattoo in late 2021

In late 2021, Charlotte Flair revealed a new tattoo. The Queen inked the word "worthy" on her left forearm.

In an interview with TV Source Magazine earlier this year, Flair spoke about her newest ink and what it symbolizes.

“I have learned a lot since my debut in 2015. I have grown every year, and a part of that growth is also learning how to deal with the pressure and criticism, whether it's good or bad. I am so invested in my career and character, but being in the public eye is sometimes challenging."

She added:

"It's remembering that there is a difference between what people say about the character Charlotte versus the person Ashley. It symbolizes remembering and knowing that and striving to stay true to yourself. It's also about knowing you're worthy and believing that every day," she explained.

Flair had not competed in WWE since May, when she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash. She recently tied the knot with former United States Champion and current AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

