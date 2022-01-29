6 current WWE Superstars' tattoos with an interesting backstory

Some of the most famous WWE Superstars' tattoos have interesting backstories.

Many superstars are tattoo enthusiasts. A few years ago Corey Graves, one of the most inked superstars, hosted a show on the WWE Network where several performers, including Charlotte Flair, Happy Corbin and Seth Rollins revealed the backstories behind their tattoos.

Meanwhile, other superstars have also disclosed the stories behind their ink in interviews and on social media. Some of these performers documented personal events, paid tribute to their families and role models, or sent a hidden message for themselves within their tattoos.

Here are six superstars' tattoos with an interesting backstory.

#6. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar - The sword

Brock Lesnar has several tattoos on his body. One of the most prominent is the sword stretching from his stomach to his neck.

The Beast Incarnate was going through hard times when he got that sword inked on his body. To get his release from Vince McMahon's company in 2004, Lesnar agreed to a noncompete clause that would prevent him from performing in any wrestling, ultimate fighting, or sports entertainment companies for an extended period of time.

However, following an attempt at getting into the NFL, the former Universal Champion later wanted to pursue a career in UFC and return to wrestling in Japan. This resulted in a legal dispute with Vince McMahon's company.

In addition to his dispute with WWE, Lesnar was going through other personal problems. He decided to get a tattoo to remind him of how bad he felt during that time.

In his autobiography "Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival," Lesnar revealed the meaning behind his sword tattoo.

"I felt like life was holding a sword right up against my throat, so I went under the ink gun because I never wanted to forget exactly how I felt at that time,'' wrote Lesnar. ''The bad times only make you appreciate the good times even more, and if I was ever told that I could only keep one tattoo, this one of the sword pointing right up against my throat is the one I’d keep (...) In some ways, it’s funny, because the period of my life that I’m talking about is a time I so want to forget, but I know I can use this memory as motivation."

Lesnar later won his legal battle with WWE and had a successful career in UFC. The Beast Incarnate then returned to Vince McMahon's company in 2012. He recently defeated Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal-Five-Way match to capture the WWE Championship. The 44-year-old will now defend his title against Lashley at Royal Rumble.

