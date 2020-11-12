5 Big backstage rumors squashed by WWE Superstars 

Rumors are a mainstay in the world of pro-wrestling, especially when it comes to WWE. The company's biggest Superstars are world-renowned legends who have large fan followings in real life as well as on social media.

The inner happenings in the business are disclosed to third-party outlets by sources inside the company, and this practice sometimes reveals major storylines, returns, or title wins in advance. In many instances, these rumors turn out to be true, but there are times when they aren't. In the second case, Superstars mostly ignore the reports, but there are times when Superstars take it upon themselves to clear the air and publicly announce that the rumors are false. In this list, we will take a look at five big backstage rumors that WWE Superstars squashed.

#5 JBL says he didn't goad Brock Lesnar into tackling Big Show

JBL

Former WWE Champion JBL was recently a guest on UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, where he answered a bunch of fan questions. JBL was asked about a rumor that made rounds a while ago, stating that he once goaded Brock Lesnar into tackling Big Show after a match at a house show. JBL confirmed that the incident did happen, but added that he wasn't involved in it in the slightest.

"No, I didn't. I heard that story. I was there. It was in Nashville. He tackled Big Show, they were just kinda fooling around. But no, I didn't goad him into it. That was... I'm responsible for a lot of stuff, but I'm not responsible for that. That's not true."

JBL shared several other stories about the former WWE Superstar

The story was told by former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan in an interview, earlier this year. JBL added that he had a lot of fun traveling with Brock Lesnar, and also revealed the name of a WWE legend that Lesnar respected.