5 Big takeaways from WWE NXT (September 20, 2022)

Everything old is new again in the WWE Universe these days, and NXT is no exception.

With Triple H turning up the excitement on RAW and SmackDown, his buddy Shawn Michaels is attempting to do the same with NXT. Last week, we saw the first anniversary of NXT 2.0, and there was a hint of significant change at the end.

While this week's episode took a step in that direction, they haven't jumped headfirst into a complete re-boot. The show still featured much of the 'splash color' art and the same themes. However, the show does already have a bit of a different feel. There are surely more changes to come as well.

This week, many positives came out of the new/old NXT. Here are five things that stood out about this show.

#5 - WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels makes a great on-air authority figure

If HBK is booked as a neutral overseer of the brand going forward, that's a good thing. A more non-confrontational role works best for NXT, and Michaels fits the bill of being a tough but fair leader.

Plus, even at 57, Michaels still represents all that's cool about WWE and the glory of The Attitude Era. He makes a perfect link to the past for the stars of tomorrow.

Here's hoping we see more of The Showstopper, but with quality, not necessarily quantity. Him being in a segment or two to settle a dispute is perfect. Used with limited on-air time and in important scenarios, he's a valuable character for the brand.

#4 - Why are Toxic Attraction still on this show?

Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley were out to face the duo of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. Which begs the question... why aren't the ladies of Toxic Attraction on WWE's main roster yet? What do they have left to prove in NXT?

If it's a case where WWE doesn't want a logjam of talent on RAW and SmackDown, then there are several people on the roster that could be let go to make room for this trio. Whatever the reasoning, they are still here and a focal point of NXT programming.

The best bet is that Mandy Rose will lose the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc, freeing Toxic Attraction to take the logical step forward.

(On a side note: Ivy Nile is a tremendous athlete and looks like she could do something special in WWE, given the time to develop.)

#3 - 'Schism' is a terrible name for a faction

Who came up with this moniker?

Schism sounds weird and even stranger when you hear someone else say it. It also rhymes with a specific word I doubt they want to be associated with.

Then again, it's a cheap name for a group. This knockoff version of a cult had a chance at one time to do something different in NXT, but they've just come out now and recited lines that sound like they came from a bad Halloween story.

Joe Gacy has some talent, but his appearance and presentation are off, and he's not coming close to being the 'nightmarish' leader he is trying to be. He doesn't have that type of presence.

The group has followed the same tropes of every 'dark faction' that came before it, and honestly: Is there anything about this group that makes you want to watch the show more? Can you picture this act as part of WWE programming someday?

The answer to all of those questions is no. It's a re-hash of old angles, only not executed as well. It should probably go, along with the long, nonsensical, and dry promos that have come along with it.

#2 - The vignette highlighting Roxanne Perez was fantastic and made her look like a star

You have to hand it to the folks at WWE. They always know how to put together a compelling video package.

This week's awesome video - which highlighted Roxanne Perez and her match with Japanese legend Meiko Satomura - was produced perfectly. It's the type of informative package that tells you an intriguing story about Perez. If you had never heard of her before, you would at least get a good idea about her character from a video piece like this. Very well executed.

Another factor in Roxanne Perez's appeal is (quite simply) her. She's incredibly likable, beautiful, and a tremendous athlete. At her age, the sky's the limit. She's someone who should be contending for either the WWE RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship at some point down the road. For now, she's a shining light in NXT.

#1 - Bron Breakker

The NXT Champion witnessed the number one contender's match between JD McDonagh and Tyler Bate. Both UK Superstars are excellent grapplers, so this was destined to be a good bout.

Bron Breakker, as always, looked like the future WWE Universal Champion that he likely is. He first came out with one of Connor's Cure's kids for a photo opportunity, then provided color commentary for the match. Sadly, there was no Steiner math mixed in with his analysis.

It's unclear yet, but JD McDonagh may be an alien. Not just for his strange appearance but also because his ability is freakish. The Devil Inside suplex is an excellent combination of beauty and brutality. He hit that for the win over Bate.

Ilja Dragunov also made his presence felt, and we may be headed for a three-way dance with the gold on the line. This could be an opportunity for Breakker to drop the title without being pinned.

It would also clear the way for him to move up to the main roster. Considering his intense ring prowess and the reaction he receives from the NXT audience, look for Dragunov to be the next man to be crowned.

