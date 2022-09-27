5 Big takeaways from WWE RAW (September 26, 2022)

This week's episode of WWE RAW was broadcast live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The stars were shining bright in The Great White North as Triple H and the crew looked to keep the momentum going.

RAW was a good show this week, and it definitely had its moments. However, it wasn't quite at the same level as some of their most recent episodes. The show was fun and fast-paced, and as of late, we can say that the overall WWE product has been way better than it was last year.

Here are five things that stood out about this week's edition of WWE RAW.

#5 - The six-woman face-off between Damage CNTRL and Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss was bland

Bayley isn't as effective on the microphone as the leader of a faction. She does well enough to hold her own for herself, but she's struggled a bit to give the rub to Sky and Kai.

Damage Control seems to have been an odd faction since day one. Despite all the changes in WWE, the promotion still displays a need to try and fit round pegs in square holes. In the end, it usually leaves them and the fan base equally frustrated.

Unfortunately, Damage Control is getting booed - and not in a good way. Bayley had an off night, and Belair had little of her usual zip with her retorts. It was a very low-energy moment.

The crowd was very uneasy during this segment, and it acconplished very little and was boring for stretches at a time. It was an incredibly poor way to start this week's episode.

#4 - Seth Rollins is so entertaining that WWE RAW truly IS 'Monday Night Rollins'

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins is a combination of great wrestling, killer promos and an intriguing character. He is at his peak right now, despite some in the WWE Universe decrying his current lunatic persona.

In reality, the character that Rollins has evolved into is perfect for him. He's a wrestling prodigy turned misunderstood genius. When you add in the diabolical laugh and the crazy wardrobe, you've got a modern day messiah of sports entertainment. That's who Rollins is now, and he's playing it to perfection.

His match with Rey Mysterio was, as to be expected, a great battle of give-and-takes. Rollins picked up the win with help from Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio at ringside. Dom once again used the spot where he distracted his father by handing him a chair and daring him to swing. Rey's hesitation cost him, as Ripley ambushed him and threw him back to the wolves.

( side note : During this segment, another QR code popped up with a White Rabbit clue. The plot continues to thicken, so expect more spooky stuff with this WWE mystery that will likely reveal itself closer to Halloween. Trick or Treat!)

#3 - Despite rumors to the contrary? Johnny Wrestling is over with the WWE Universe

Johnny Gargano is often criticized for being 'just a wrestler' and not showing enough emotion on his face. Perhaps his calm demeanor makes it seem like he doesn't care, but his facial expression is not the story of his life.

Based on the reaction he keeps getting from the fan base, it seems that fans still admire his "heart" for wrestling, and admires his dedication.

On the latest episode of RAW, Gargano teamed up with Kevin Owens once again and received a rousing welcome from the WWE Universe.

#2 - Sami Zayn's run with The Bloodline continues to be the most interesting story in WWE right now

Sami Zayn is in the role of a lifetime right now. His dedication to The Bloodline and willingness to do anything for his Tribal Chief have been admirable. And even though the members of the faction are all supposed to be heels, they still have a coolness factor. Sami just wanting to be a part of that has made him one of the most sympathetic figures in recent memory.

Ironically, this is somewhat reminiscent of when Mick Foley kept begging The Rock to be his partner back in 1999. Eventually, The Brahma Bull found a soft spot in his heart for the Hardcore Legend. The Rock 'n' Sock Connection was formed, and the rest is history from there.

It's very easy to see the same type of scenario here, with fans expecting bad things to happen to their hero, only to see Roman Reigns rescue him in the end.

This week, Sami faced AJ Styles in a match to defend the honor of The Bloodline and gain the win. He's on a roll right now. This is currently the best storyline in WWE right now. While everyone is curious to see how it will end, hopefully it will play out slowly over the next few months.

#1 - Anytime Edge is in Canada, expect a huge reaction

The Rated-R Superstar popped up at the end of the show to rescue AJ Styles from a beatdown by Judgment Day. The crowd seemed to approve, to say the least.

Edge is wildly popular among the WWE Universe anyway, but when he's back under that Maple Leaf flag, he becomes Superman, magnifying his connections with fans in his home country.

In the aftermath, we saw Edge challenge Finn Balor to an 'I Quit' Match at Extreme Rules, a battle he should win. He's been a frequent victim of the faction he created, so it only fits him to go against the current leader in a match with a stipulation as such.

