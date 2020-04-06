5 Biggest news stories from WWE WrestleMania 36 - Night 2

Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Champion!

John Cena and Bray Wyatt put on the most surreal "match" in WrestleMania history

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Champion!

Click here for the biggest news stories from WrestleMania 36 Night 1.

From Bray Wyatt and John Cena's insanely surreal Firefly Fun House Match to Drew McIntyre dethroning Brock Lesnar as the new WWE champion, Night 2 of WrestleMania 36 featured several contrasting moments.

As a whole, WrestleMania 36 has been the most unique and bizarre edition of the Showcase of The Immortals in decades. Due to the outbreak, WrestleMania 36 wasn't going to be perfect in any way.

But WWE took advantage of the situation to deliver gems like the Boneyard and the Firefly Fun House Match. Sunday's card was more stacked as compared to the previous night.

What were your thoughts on WrestleMania 36 Night 2? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from WrestleMania 36 Night 2 (April 5, 2020).

#5: Charlotte Flair became the new NXT Women's Champion

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley kicked off Night Two's proceedings with the NXT Women's Title at stake.

As good as this match was, WWE didn't invest a lot of creative energy building towards Flair vs. Ripley in the first place. However, the bout featured impressive storytelling from both women involved.

Advertisement

Ripley put on a great showcase and dominated most of the match, while Charlotte made her opponent look as strong as possible. This is exactly what Ric Flair would have done back in the day.

Even though Charlotte is the new Champion, Ripley proved to be the star of the match.

The Queen doesn't have anything left to do on RAW or SmackDown. So a move to NXT will prove to be a fresh start for Charlotte Flair. Not only will she face fresh opponents, but her presence will also attract more attention to WWE's third brand.

Moreover, this leaves room for Rhea Ripley to get even against her WrestleMania rival in the future.

1 / 5 NEXT