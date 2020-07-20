From Rey Mysterio almost losing an eye to a strange main event between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, WWE Extreme Rules 2020 featured many contrasting moments.

Whether you loved or hated this Pay-Per-View, Extreme Rules was definitely an eventful show. Just because of its sheer ridiculousness, I would suggest you watch The Horror Show at Extreme Rules to make up your own mind.

Here are the five biggest news stories from WWE Extreme Rules 2020.

#5: Sasha Banks stole Asuka's RAW Women's Championship in a confusing finish to a potentially excellent match

Sasha Banks and Asuka fought a great battle at WWE Extreme Rules. It could have certainly been one of the best matches of 2020, but the ending has left the WWE Universe confused in both good and bad ways.

As Asuka geared up to spray the mist on Sasha's face, a poor WWE referee got misted in this situation. Meanwhile, Bayley wore the official referee's shirt and made a successful three-count when her best friend pinned Asuka.

Officially, Asuka is still the RAW Women's Champion. But things have considerably changed as Bayley & Sasha Banks fleed the arena with Asuka's rightful title.

Whether you liked this finish or not, fans do look for closure whenever WWE introduces a brand-new twist out of nowhere. Asuka was the favorite going into this match, and out of each and every possible finish, nobody expected the bout to end the way it did at Extreme Rules.

Perhaps we may get a definite resolution on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, or this was just another cheap way to extend Sasha and Asuka's feud till SummerSlam.

Whatever the case may be, The Golden Role Models have been one of the best WWE acts in recent memory.